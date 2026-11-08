Actor Saidi Balogun faced heavy criticism from social media users after sharing videos of himself hosting campaign rallies for President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu, who is seeking re-election in 2027, has enlisted several celebrities in campaign activities across the country in recent weeks

Balogun fired back at his critics in a post on his social media page, telling them to allow others to hold differing political views

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has broken his silence after facing a wave of online attacks over his open support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The actor had posted videos on his social media pages showing him hosting campaign rallies in different parts of Nigeria on behalf of Tinubu, who is pursuing a second term in office.

Saidi Balogun reacts to attacks over his involvement in Tinubu's campaign rallies. Credit: @saidibalogun, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The posts attracted strong criticism from some social media users who took issue with his political involvement.

Balogun responds to critics

Rather than backing down, Balogun pushed back directly at those who came for him, urging them to allow people to hold varying political opinions without being attacked for it.

"Rest! Live and let live. Oluwa wa pelu yin! May God heal you and may all your prayers and curses return to you. God bless Nigeria," he wrote in a post on his page.

See his viral Instagram post below:

Tinubu's celebrity campaign trail

Balogun is not alone in lending his public profile to Tinubu's re-election push. Several other celebrities have featured in the President's campaign activities across the country in the weeks leading up to the backlash against the actor.

The rally appearances by entertainers have stirred broader debate online about the role of public figures in Nigerian politics, with opinions sharply divided between those who believe celebrities have every right to express their political leanings and those who feel such support amounts to endorsing hardship.

Balogun, however, appears unmoved by the controversy, standing firmly by his right to support whoever he chooses.

Saidi Balogun speaks amid growing criticism over hosting Tinubu campaign events. Credit: @asiwajubat

Source: Twitter

Saidi Balogun, Fathia's son, Khalid, play game

Legit.ng had reported that Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.

In the clip, Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow-slapped each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.

Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take on the game being played by the father and son.

Source: Legit.ng