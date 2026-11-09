MTN, Airtel, Globacom, T2 Mobile and ALTON are asking a court to limit lawmakers’ power to investigate network services

The dispute centres on whether telecom oversight belongs to Parliament or the Nigerian Communications Commission

The NCC says operators compensated about 75 million subscribers in 2026, but customers still face network disruptions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s leading telecommunications companies have taken the House of Representatives to court, challenging lawmakers’ powers to investigate poor network services and compel their chief executives to appear before a parliamentary committee.

The legal action comes amid mounting complaints from millions of Nigerians over dropped calls, unstable internet connections, failed data transactions and persistent network disruptions.

MTN, other telecom operators sue federal lawmakers over service-quality probe Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 4, 2026, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), MTN Nigeria, Airtel Networks, Globacom and T2 Mobile are seeking judicial clarification of the National Assembly’s investigative powers.

According to TechCabal, the operators want the court to interpret Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, which govern legislative investigations and the powers to summon witnesses.

Why telecom operators are challenging lawmakers

The dispute centres on whether the House can directly investigate private telecommunications companies over service quality or whether such responsibilities belong exclusively to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The operators argue that parliamentary investigations must remain within constitutional limits, particularly those relating to lawmaking and exposing corruption, inefficiency or waste in the administration of laws and public funds.

They maintain that their companies are private businesses that neither administer legislation nor manage funds appropriated by the National Assembly.

Consequently, they are asking the court to declare the lawmakers’ summonses unconstitutional and prevent the committee from issuing arrest warrants against their executives.

NCC's regulatory powers come under scrutiny

Another major issue is the division of regulatory responsibilities between the National Assembly and the NCC.

Under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the 2024 Quality of Service Regulations, the NCC is responsible for establishing, monitoring and enforcing telecommunications service standards.

The operators contend that parliamentary investigations should not duplicate or interfere with these statutory responsibilities.

However, lawmakers insist that the NCC’s regulatory authority does not exempt telecommunications companies from legislative scrutiny.

They argue that the National Assembly retains oversight responsibilities concerning laws governing the telecommunications industry.

House threatens arrest of telecom executives

The confrontation escalated after the House Ad Hoc Committee on Telecommunications Quality of Service invited telecom executives on October 21 to explain widespread service complaints.

Following their absence at an October 28 hearing, lawmakers issued fresh summonses requiring their personal appearance on November 4.

The committee also threatened arrest warrants if the executives failed to comply.

Although ALTON offered to represent its members, lawmakers rejected the arrangement, insisting that individual operators must account for their performance.

The latest lawsuit follows an earlier legal dispute reportedly initiated by ALTON in 2018 over similar legislative summonses.

Millions compensated as network complaints persist

The legal battle comes as telecommunications subscribers continue to experience service disruptions despite regulatory interventions, according to a report by TechCabal.

In October, the NCC disclosed that operators had compensated approximately 75 million subscribers for poor service in 2026.

Telecom operators and House Reps clash over service-quality probe. Credit: NASS

Source: Facebook

Nearly three million customers also received refunds for failed airtime and data transactions, while the commission reported more than 6,500 network interventions.

The court’s eventual decision could determine the boundaries of legislative oversight and regulatory authority in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

For subscribers, however, the immediate concern remains whether the dispute will translate into improved network reliability and greater accountability.

Telcos compensate 75m subscribers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that 75 million telecommunications subscribers across Nigeria received compensation for poor network service delivery, as regulators step up pressure on operators to meet quality standards.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman Dr Aminu Maida disclosed this on Tuesday, October 20, at the 95th Telecom Consumer Parliament in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng