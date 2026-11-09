Babcock University released a statement on Monday addressing a viral incident involving a 400-level student at one of its hostels

Videos showing the student near a window ledge circulated on social media, with some reports claiming the student had died

The university said it has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a recent disturbing incident

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Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State - Babcock University has confirmed that a 400-level student at the centre of a viral social media incident is alive and currently receiving medical care at the institution's teaching hospital.

The university's Associate Vice-President for Communication, Media and Branding, Johnson Akintayo, signed a statement on Monday, November 9, addressing widespread speculation online, including claims that the student had died.

Babcock University confirms that its 400-level student is alive and responding positively to treatment after a viral hostel incident. Photo credit: Babcock University

Source: Facebook

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2026, when videos emerged showing the student near a window ledge at one of the university's hostels.

The footage showed his roommates attempting to hold and pull him away from the ledge.

Babcock student responds positively to treatment

According to Babcock University, the roommates' quick action helped contain the situation before it could worsen.

"Contrary to reports suggesting that the student may have died, we wish to assure the public that he is responding positively to treatment and is receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

The university added that both the student and one of the roommates who intervened sustained injuries during the incident. The roommate who was hurt in the process of rescuing his colleague has since been treated and discharged, while the 400-level student remains under medical care. The student's parents have been notified and are on campus to be with him.

Babcock launches probe into hostel incident

Babcock University said it has launched an investigation to understand what led to the incident and determine steps to prevent a similar situation. "This process will help us understand what happened, identify any factors that may have contributed to the situation, and determine appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence," the statement noted.

The institution called on members of the public and media organisations to stop sharing unverified information or drawing conclusions about the cause of the incident while the investigation continues.

The university also praised the roommates who intervened, saying it acknowledges and commends "the courage and prompt action of his roommates who came to his rescue."

It appealed for sensitivity in how the incident is discussed, particularly out of respect for the student and his family.

Babcock University reaffirmed its commitment to the safety, health, and welfare of its students and said it would continue to support the student's recovery with appropriate guidance and assistance.

Read Babcock University's full statement on the disturbing development below via the X post:

Read more on Babcock University

Babcock graduate shares painful CGPA disappointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uchechukwu Madubom, a Babcock University graduate, opened up about the moment she saw her final CGPA and felt a pain she had not prepared for.

Writing on LinkedIn, Madubom revealed that she had prayed specifically for a 4.50 and pushed herself relentlessly throughout her studies to reach that target.

When her final result appeared and showed 4.49, the single-point gap hit harder than she anticipated. "Nothing anyone said could immediately make it better," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng