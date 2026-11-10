Sam Larry reacted to a leaked voice note involving Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky that VDM shared in connection with the late Mohbad case

The controversial figure accused Lil Frosh of initially revealing information to the Marlians before publicly denying it under pressure

Fans have taken to social media to call for the Mohbad case to be reopened and for key figures to be arrested

Sam Larry has spoken out following the circulation of a leaked voice note involving singers Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky, which reignited public debate around the death of late Nigerian artist Mohbad.

The voice note was shared by popular activist VDM, who used the audio to revisit the Mohbad case while calling out Davido and his DMW record label over their alleged chat with Lil Frosh, who was formerly signed to the label.

Sam Larry makes a video to speak about Lil Frosh's betrayer after his voice note with Zinoleesky leaked. Photo credit@samlary001/@lilfrosh

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry accuses Lil Frosh of denying the voice note

Reacting to the development, Sam Larry, whose real name is Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, posted a video to his Instagram story on Monday, 9 November 2026.

Speaking in Yoruba, Sam Larry directed sharp words at Lil Frosh, referring to him as a "home breaker" and urging him not to tear their circle apart.

He further claimed that Lil Frosh had been asked whether he recorded any voice note and flatly denied it.

Sam Larry has given Lil Frish new names over his leaked voice note with Zineeesky. Photo credit@samlarry001

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Lil Frosh, you were the one who disclosed everything to the Marlians, but now that you're under pressure, you've taken to social media to deny what you initially revealed."

Sam Larry also told Lil Frosh not to be afraid of anyone, insisting that those he feared could not do anything to him.

Here is the X video of Sam Larry sending a message to Lil Frosh over the voice note:

Fans react to the Mohbad case resurfacing

The video and the wider conversation around the voice note stirred strong reactions online, with many Nigerians calling for accountability.

@Joesephundiluted commented:

"Government should shut down Marlians' record. It'll be the best thing Tinubu will do for us now."

@skdXtera wrote:

"Government should reopen the case. Arrest Mohbad's wife who was with him that night. Arrest Iyabo Ojo. Arrest people wey dey group chat. Arrest those guys wey put Mohbad for leg. Justice must prevail!"

Sam Larry, Naira Marley attend event

Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry, attended a NURTW street party a few months ago, and their video surfaced online.

The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.

A banner of the NURTW unit where the party was held was placed above their heads as fans dragged them over their presence at the event.

Source: Legit.ng