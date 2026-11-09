China's Labour Law sets out a structured framework for determining and adjusting minimum wage standards across the country

The law requires authorities to weigh workers' living costs alongside broader economic conditions before fixing any wage floor

Regional differences in economic development are among the key factors built into China's minimum wage calculation process

China's Labour Law establishes a clear set of criteria that must guide any determination or adjustment of minimum wage standards in the country, as outlined under Article 49 of the legislation.

The law requires that decisions on minimum wages be made by considering five distinct factors together, rather than relying on any single measure.

China’s minimum wage framework considers living costs, wage levels, labour productivity, employment conditions. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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How China calculates minimum wage

The first factor is the basic cost of living for workers and the average number of dependants they support. This provision ensures that the wage floor reflects the actual financial burden on a typical household, not just the individual worker.

The second factor is the general wage level across the wider economy. Authorities must assess where the minimum wage sits relative to what workers as a whole are earning before making any changes.

Labour productivity forms the third consideration. The law links wage adjustments to output levels, ensuring that minimum wage changes reflect the economy's capacity to sustain them.

The fourth factor covers the employment situation. Policymakers are required to account for prevailing job market conditions, including rates of employment and unemployment, when setting the wage floor.

Regional gaps factor Into the decision

The fifth and final consideration is the difference in economic development between regions. Because China's provinces and municipalities vary significantly in terms of income levels and cost of living, the law builds in flexibility to account for these gaps when minimum wages are set or revised.

Together, these five factors are meant to produce a minimum wage standard that balances worker welfare with economic realities, applying uniformly as a legal framework while allowing for regional variation in its application.

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Source: Legit.ng