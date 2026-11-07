President Bola Tinubu spoke about his decision to remove tuition fee burdens from Nigerian parents at a project commissioning in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu acknowledged that his personal background sheltered him from economic hardship but said he understands the struggles of ordinary Nigerians

The president described education as the greatest weapon against poverty during the Friday, November 6 event

President Bola Tinubu has said he removed the burden of tuition fees from parents because he sees education as the most powerful tool for lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

Tinubu made the remarks on Friday, November 6, during the commissioning of projects in Akwa Ibom State, where he addressed members of the public directly on his administration's education policy.

President Bola Tinubu explains his background Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The president was candid about his own comfortable upbringing, admitting it had spared him from the kind of financial pressure many Nigerians face daily. He said, however, that this did not make him blind to the difficulties ordinary people endure.

Tinubu on education and opportunity

Tinubu said:

"Going by history, I'm a comfortable man; I don't know the pain of the markets, but I share your pain, I share the difficulty; that's why I decided to take away the responsibilities of tuition fees from Parents."

He framed the policy as a commitment to equal access, arguing that every Nigerian who wants to pursue learning should be able to do so regardless of their family's financial standing. "Equal opportunity for anybody who wants to read, taking education as the greatest weapon against poverty and creating opportunities for those who are still coming behind," he added.

The statement positions the removal of tuition responsibilities as a deliberate social investment rather than a routine policy change, with Tinubu casting it as a measure aimed at future generations who have yet to enter the education system.

Context of the Akwa Ibom visit

The remarks came during a commissioning event in Akwa Ibom, where the president was present to inaugurate completed projects in the state. The education comments drew attention as Tinubu chose the occasion to speak broadly about his administration's social priorities, touching on economic hardship and long-term opportunity creation for young Nigerians.

See the video of Tinubu on X here:

Obasanjo's son declares support for President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, joined the Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation in Abuja.

Olujonwo cited his decade-long membership of the APC and his grasp of Nigeria's reform history as reasons for the decision.

NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi received Olujonwo and drew parallels between Tinubu's economic policies and his father's reforms.

Source: Legit.ng