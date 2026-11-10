An old video of Naira Marley explaining his whereabouts at the time of Mohbad's death has resurfaced online

VDM shared the clip as part of a renewed dig into the circumstances surrounding the late singer's demise

Naira Marley recalled initially dismissing the news of Mohbad's death, saying he thought the singer 'wants to blow again'

A resurfaced video of Naira Marley speaking about where he was when his former Marlian Records signee Mohbad died has gone viral again, after controversial content creator VDM reignited public interest in the case.

In the clip, Naira Marley described the moment he first heard the news of Mohbad's passing. According to him, he was abroad with others when someone in his company broke the news. His first reaction, he admitted, was outright disbelief.

Naira Marley shares how he reacted after he heard that his former record label signee was dead. Photo creduit@iammohbad/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley's account of the moment he heard

Naira Marley recalled the scene in detail. He said someone in the group announced that Mohbad had died, and his immediate response was: "It's a lie, man, he wants to blow again." He repeated that line, saying that was exactly what he said at the time.

He went on to describe checking Instagram and seeing reports from Instablog claiming Mohbad had died from an infection.

Fans are attacking Naira Marley over an old video where he spoke about Mohbad's death. Photo credit@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

His reaction, he said, was scepticism. "An infection? How can Mohbad die of an infection?" He then described seeing Twitter explode with accusations directed at him, with people declaring he had killed the singer.

"Naira Marley finally, you've killed him. What? Is it a joke? Is it dead for real?" he recalled saying at that moment.

Here is the Instagram video of Naira Marley speaking about Mohbad:

Fans react to the resurfaced video

The video stirred heated debate in the comment section, with many Nigerians expressing frustration and scepticism over Naira Marley's account.

@osamudiamennneeaa_omogadieenss wrote:

"But vdm was the first person to tell Nigerians to cancel him"

@ejiofor_racheal_nneka commented:

"Noting fit white wash naira naira don stain already make he go beg mohbad na him he offend."

@summer_cecilia said:

"Mohbad said if anything happens to him, we should hold nairamaly and his team, 95% cause of mohbad,' s death was from the bullied from samlarry and marians team. Nairamaly should be in the jail right from the day mohbad died."

@skushi_ex asked:

"Where Sam Larry Dey when he kpai?"

@smartboi614 commented:

"Absolutely them change the whole narrative."

@pato.lee_ added:

"Mind you, Thag bullied happened on 2022 oo But Mohbad kpai on 2023"

@auntynene_blog quipped:

"Ok na my late grand papa kpai Mohbad since everyone was somewhere eating. My family and I have taking responsibility"

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died in September 2023 at the age of 27. His death sparked widespread calls for justice across Nigeria, with many fans and commentators pointing fingers at those closest to him during his lifetime.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry interrogated

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested for interrogation by the Lagos state police.

The two were apprehended by law enforcement agents over alleged links to the untimely death of the late singer, Mohbad.

Naira Marley promised to cooperate with the authorities as they were remanded by the Yaba Magistrate Court before being released days later.

Source: Legit.ng