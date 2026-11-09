Pastor Tunde Bakare disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu offered him a ministerial position in his administration

The Citadel Global Community Church leader explained why he chose to stay outside government

Bakare also addressed speculation about his loyalty to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Leicester, United Kingdom - Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Leader of Citadel Global Community Church, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu offered him a place in his cabinet, an offer he turned down on the grounds that he was too old for the demands of the office.

Bakare said he communicated his decision directly to the president, telling him he would rather work quietly in the background.

Bakare says he prefers offering solutions rather than joining the opposition. Photo credit: Tunde Bakare/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

He said he offerred to advice and flagg concerns wherever he believed government policy had fallen short.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at an event organised by Envoy Nation in Leicester, United Kingdom, where he spoke about his relationship with the Tinubu administration and his preferred role in national governance.

"I told Tinubu I'm too old to be a minister, but I will help in the background in any way I think will help my country," Bakare said.

Bakare on his role outside government

The pastor was clear that his absence from the cabinet did not make him part of the opposition, pushing back against any suggestion that he was at odds with the Tinubu administration.

He described his preferred approach as being a "propositional platform," one focused on identifying problems in governance and offering workable solutions rather than simply criticising those in power.

"I have never been part of the opposition. I am a propositional platform, if I see something wrong, I will suggest a solution," he said.

Bakare reaffirms APC membership

The former presidential candidate also moved to settle questions about his political allegiance, firmly ruling out the possibility of switching parties.

"I can't change sides quickly by joining one party today and another tomorrow. I am a full member of APC, and I will vote when the time comes," Bakare said.

His remarks point to a deliberate choice to engage with the Tinubu government through private counsel rather than a formal role, while remaining a committed member of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bakare reaffirms his APC membership and said he would vote in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Tunde Bakare

Source: Twitter

Tunde Bakare: I’m facing pressure to join ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare said top political figures are urging him to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) but insists he will not leave the APC he helped form.

The cleric says joining another party would be a betrayal of his political principles and recalls his role in the formation of the APC.

Former Ambassador Akinjide Osuntokun warns that corruption and tribalism remain Nigeria’s biggest obstacles to progress despite leadership changes.

Source: Legit.ng