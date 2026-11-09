A hotel worker named Joseph publicly responded to King Mitchy's viral video accusing him of diverting a payment to his personal Opay account

Joseph claimed King Mitchy secretly recorded him and edited the footage to remove his explanations before posting it online

After three days in police custody, Joseph's management investigated the matter and reached a verdict that divided Nigerians online

A hotel staff member at Watercress has stepped forward to address the viral accusation levelled against him by influencer and content creator King Mitchy, insisting the entire episode was a misunderstanding that she deliberately twisted for public consumption.

In a video statement that began circulating on X and Instagram on November 9, 2026, the staff member, identified as Joseph, laid out the events of November 2, when King Mitchy visited the bar, ordered a cocktail, and requested payment details.

Hotel staff member Joseph shares his side of the King Mitchy controversy, alleging that edited videos left out important details of their encounter. Photo: king_mitchy

Source: Instagram

Joseph said the POS machine was down following a dinner function and asked her to wait while he powered it up.

When King Mitchy said, "Give me your account number," he interpreted it literally and called out his personal details, recognising her as a known philanthropist he followed on Instagram.

The moment she questioned why he had given her a personal account, he apologised and moved to activate the company's official POS.

What he did not know, he said, was that she was already recording him without his knowledge throughout the exchange.

Joseph claims King Mitchy's video was selectively cut

According to Joseph, King Mitchy posted only the portions that made him look guilty, cutting out the parts where he explained himself and repeatedly apologised.

He said a second video was recorded outside, near the car park, after the content creator had already left without paying for her drink.

The hotel's Chief Security Officer had rushed out to retrieve evidence of the account details shared, and it was during this moment that she filmed a third clip, the only one Joseph said he was actually aware of being recorded.

Following the incident, Joseph said he spent three days in police detention while Watercress management conducted an internal investigation.

He said the management reviewed his background and performance record and concluded that the online portrayal was inaccurate, retaining him in his position.

In his words:

"I know everything she posted online was edited. Because she posted the ones that she wants Nigerians to see. She edited the videos and removed every bit of my part... I never did that for any criminal purpose. I only misunderstood her, and I know I pleaded and corrected the mistake."

He also addressed King Mitchy directly:

"She might be feeling she has destroyed my image in Nigeria and the world at large. But I promise her this is just my stepping stone. She will be alive to see me prosper."

Watch Joseph speak about his encounter with King Mitchy in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Joseph's side of the story

Reactions online were divided, with some sympathising with Joseph and others cautioning workers against mixing personal and company finances.

@The_enginia wrote:

"What will she gain if this guy becomes unemployed because of mistakes"

@Kelvin413 commented:

"The video she made was totally for clicks. I hope you've learned your lesson, though. Don't receive company funds in your private account; that's an easy ticket to get into trouble."

@Eugeneubug said:

"I knew she was lying, the mistake you made was to start begging her.. you should have stood on your ground since you knew you only misunderstood her."

@MaryWilsa17167 wrote:

"This guy is a good guy anything I lodge at water cress he is always nice and respectful he never collect hotel money to his account he will only ask you should bless him normal if you want too"

@sleekgodfrey1 added:

"Posting him online after altering the original video is improper... If what this man is saying is true, then she owes him an apology. She has made money from that video while damaging someone's reputation."

Hotel staff member accused by King Mitchy recounts his three-day detention following viral payment controversy. Photo: king_mitchy

Source: Instagram

King Mitchy questions Burna Boy’s school donation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator King Mitchy claimed Burna Boy had not paid the N250 million he reportedly owed VeryDarkMan for his school renovation project.

Speaking during a conversation with former BBNaija housemate Phyna, she alleged that the activist used funds from his NGO to renovate the school rather than money from the singer.

Phyna appeared surprised by the claim and asked Mitchy to confirm whether Burna Boy had truly failed to provide the money.

Source: Legit.ng