INEC said it cannot take a position on the ADC leadership dispute until it receives the certified true copy of the Federal High Court ruling

The Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee and invalidated Atiku Abubakar's emergence as ADC's 2027 presidential candidate

INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna said the commission will discuss the matter at its meeting next week

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not act on the Federal High Court ruling that struck down the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) until it secures and reviews the certified true copy of the judgment.

Legit.ng reports that the court nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee and voided all decisions taken under its authority, including the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

INEC will discuss the ruling next week and says it will obey any court order on an appeal. Photo credit: @atiku/@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the commission cannot rely on media reports to reach a decision on a matter of this nature.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known on Sunday, November 8, 2026, following Thursday's ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

"We can't take a position until we see the judgement ourselves. We have to get the certified true copy because we don't take decisions or reports of what the court said based on reports because the reports could be wrong," he said.

INEC to meet next week

Haruna added that the issue would be tabled at the commission's scheduled meeting next week, noting that all commissioners would be available to deliberate on it.

"Well, this one is very straightforward even then, we are all here till next week when the commission meets. We will have to meet over it," he said.

The commissioner also addressed the possibility of an appeal by the Mark-led faction, saying INEC would abide by any court order that might arise from such a move.

"Obviously, if the David Mark faction should appeal, which I am sure they will, and they get an injunction for stay of execution, obviously, we'll have to obey that judgement," he said.

ADC crisis deepens ahead of 2027 elections

The ruling adds a fresh layer of uncertainty to the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections. Atiku's presidential candidacy, which was ratified under the now-invalidated caretaker committee, is among the decisions the court has effectively set aside.

INEC's decision to pause and await the full text of the judgment signals that the electoral body intends to base any formal response on the precise terms of the ruling rather than on initial accounts of what the court decided.

INEC says it will obey any court order as ADC leadership dispute deepens. Photo credit: @atiku/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

ADC reacts to court Judgment voiding Atiku's 2027 candidacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ADC described the Federal High Court judgment as legally indefensible and linked its timing to the party's Sokoto presidential rally.

The party cited a conflicting ruling by another Federal High Court judge issued on July 2, 2026, which affirmed the David Mark-led leadership.

ADC warned the APC against using the courts to eliminate political competition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng