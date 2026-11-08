Germany's Federal Employment Agency published guidance warning foreign workers about the warning signs of fraudulent job offers

The agency listed four specific red flags that job seekers should watch out for before signing any contract or sharing personal data

Workers hoping to improve their chances were also given practical tips on how to strengthen their applications for roles in Germany

Germany's Federal Employment Agency has published guidance aimed at foreign workers seeking employment in the country, outlining four key ways to identify and avoid fraudulent job offers.

The advisory, made available through the agency's official working-in-Germany portal, comes as more Africans and other foreign nationals look to secure legitimate employment opportunities abroad amid the global rise in job scams.

Job scam: Germany mentions 4 red flags foreign workers should look out for. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Germany employment: Red flags to watch out for

The agency warned prospective workers to be cautious of several signs that a job offer may not be genuine.

1. First, any request for payment at any stage of the application process should be treated as a serious warning sign.

2. Second, candidates should decline to sign an employment contract if no interview has taken place and their suitability for the role has not been assessed.

3. Third, the agency advised applicants to independently verify the contact details provided in any job listing, recommending that this be done through the official company website rather than through links or numbers supplied in the offer itself.

4. Finally, workers were told to avoid sharing personal data with any party they cannot positively identify.

Germany employment: How to strengthen job application

Beyond the fraud warnings, the agency also shared practical steps that can help foreign workers increase their chances of landing a legitimate role in Germany.

Applicants were advised to research the specific requirements of any position they are interested in and to familiarise themselves thoroughly with the company before applying. Cover letters should be tailored to each individual role rather than recycled across multiple applications, and candidates should clearly explain why they are a strong fit for both the company and the position.

Applying for several vacancies at the same time was also recommended as a way to improve overall prospects.

The Federal Employment Agency noted that it offers free web tutorials covering job applications and interview preparation, which are available to anyone looking to sharpen their approach before entering the German job market.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng