Actress Funmi Awelewa broke her silence after a viral interview surfaced in which an alleged friend of late actor Sisi Quadri claimed he preferred men

The actress, visibly emotional, threatened to track down both the interviewee and the interviewer after the video circulated widely on social media

Awelewa described Sisi Quadri as her best friend and spoke about his struggles before fame, pushing back hard against the claims made about him

Actress Funmi Awelewa has spoken out fiercely after a viral video emerged in which a man, claiming to be a friend of late actor Sisi Quadri, alleged that the actor was not attracted to women and preferred men in relationships.

Awelewa, clearly distressed, shared her reaction on social media on November 5, 2026, calling out both the interviewee and the person who conducted the interview. She said she woke up to find the footage in her messages and was immediately outraged by what she saw.

Funmi Awelewa shares what Sisi Quadri went through before be coming famous. Photo credit@sisiquadri/@funmiawelewa

Source: Instagram

Funmi Awelewa defends Sisi Quadri's memory

The actress questioned where these individuals were during the years Sisi Quadri spent grinding for his place in the entertainment industry.

She recalled his days selling a one-disc at Idumota market and the difficult period that followed the peak of his era in 'Ajilẹianku', painting the picture of a man who built his career entirely on personal sacrifice.

Awelewa made it clear the claims felt deeply personal to her, describing the late actor as her closest companion.

Funmi Awelewa drags Sisi Quadri's alleged friend over what he said about the late actor in viral interview. Photo credit@funmawelewa

Source: Instagram

"He was my best friend. He was my love," she said, adding that she had genuinely wanted him to live a fuller, better life.

The movie star noted that he had learnt tailoring and had worked continuously to build himself up before his passing.

She also issued a pointed warning to the interviewee, stating she would not rest until she identified him, and urged followers to share any information about his identity. She directed a similar message at the interviewer, saying, "Make sure your lawyer has a lawyer."

Here is the Instagram video of the actress reacting to the interview:

Fans react to the viral clip

Social media users had strong opinions about the situation. Here are some of the reactions:

@kb_leadthercity wrote:

"It's well, they're doing content with people."

@droyalhubnigltm commented:

"Hmmmm this one off Me oooo"

@khatsaheed said:

"If they don't start arresting interviewers, Isonu others won't learn what kind of question is this."

@tomiyinadeola reacted:

"Even if not because of anything, but for the sake that he's no more people are wicked!!!!!!"

Residents praise late Sisi Quadri

Legit.ng also reported that the community where Sisi Quadri hailed from celebrated him after his death. They recalled the good deeds he did while he was alive.

According to them, he helped them with a clean water supply, which made life easier for a lot of people in the community.

A lot of people described him as a good man whose impact would be felt and missed.

Source: Legit.ng