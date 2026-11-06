A man who claimed to be a former follower of Sat Guru Maharaj Ji went public with shocking allegations about life inside the cleric's camp

The ex-follower alleged that members were made to kneel before flowers, eat them, and receive food tossed at them during services

The video began circulating on Instagram on Thursday, November 5, 2026, drawing strong reactions from Nigerians online

A man who identified himself as a former member of Sat Guru Maharaj Ji's following has come out with disturbing claims about what allegedly goes on inside the cleric's camp, and his account has left many Nigerians deeply unsettled.

The video, which began circulating on Instagram on Thursday, November 5, 2026, features the man speaking candidly about his alleged experience with the religious group.

An ex-follower of Sat Guru Maharaj Ji shares how some members of his church allegedly lived and were treated while with him. Photo credit@odlfdlm

Source: Instagram

According to him, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji does not allegedly identify with either Christianity or Islam, but instead presents himself as the "present living perfect master."

The man claimed the cleric openly declares himself to be God who has come to visit the earth, adding that images in the camp place his likeness above all other f

Sat Guru Maharaji: Ex-follower speaks about camp

Beyond the theological claims, the man described a set of practices he said members were expected to observe.

He alleged that followers were instructed to bow before flowers planted within the camp and sing and pray to them, even in the absence of the cleric himself.

The ex-follower of Sat Guru Maharaj Ji has made soem daring allegations against him about his discipline in camp. Photo credit@odlfdlm

Source: Instagram

He further claimed that members were required to consume these flowers. During gatherings, he said the cleric would toss bread and puff-puff into the crowd, and that followers scrambled to collect and eat whatever was thrown.

The cleric would allegedly remove flowers worn around his neck and throw them to the crowd, who would then eat them as well.

In his words:

"He will be throwing bread and puffpuff to us like animals; he will remove the flowers on his neck and throw them to us and will collect it and start eating it."

It is worthy to note that Sat Guru Mahara Ji has not reacted to the allegations when the story was published.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric's ex-follower speaking about him:

Nigerians react to the Viral Video

The clip sparked a wave of responses from Nigerians on Instagram, with many expressing disbelief, humour, and concern in equal measure.

@anna_yinka_ wrote:

"Jesus is so easy to serve but una too like stress"

@afbliveband_entertainment commented:

" This one don finally escape animal kingdom"

@wunmiade4 reacted:

"Na wah ooooo wetin people dey luk for worship God in spirit @ holy he not far from us"

@olly500k said:

"I have a lot of questions for this man but the first one is how did he get there in the first place"

@opeyemi__xx_b wrote:

"What do the expect? Una no see the settings."

@eniola_amore commented:

"Igbe aiye eranko, God abeg o. Make person no get problem wey go make am go this kain place Olorun"

@iam_herbie_amor asked:

" can we get the complete clip."

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji speaks about late Alaafin

Legit.ng reported that weeks after the tragic transition of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Sat Guru Maharaj-ji spoke about the incident.

The founder of One Love Foundation said he thought Oba Adeyemi was poisoned, adding that the death should be probed.

Sat Guru shared how pained he was by Oba Adeyemi's death and added that Iku Baba Yeye has to return because he does not believe he has died.

Source: Legit.ng