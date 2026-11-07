President Bola Tinubu addressed Rivers Governor Fubara directly at an APC campaign rally in Port Harcourt on Saturday, November 7

Tinubu praised Fubara for showing maturity in accepting the peace agreement that ended a prolonged political crisis in Rivers State

The crisis between Fubara and FCT Minister Wike had previously triggered a state of emergency and multiple impeachment attempts

President Bola Tinubu has assured Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara that embracing the peace deal brokered to end the state's bitter political crisis is a decision he will not come to regret.

Tinubu made the remark on Saturday, November 7, during an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign event held in Port Harcourt, addressing Fubara directly before the gathered crowd.

President Bola Tinubu commends Governor Siminalayi Fubara Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

"Fubara, you will not regret what you have done," the president said, commending the governor for showing maturity and respecting the intervention of elders in resolving the conflict.

Roots of the Rivers crisis

The political tension in Rivers State dates back to 2023, when FCT Minister Nyesom Wike played a central role in Fubara's emergence as governor. Their relationship broke down almost immediately after Fubara was sworn in, with lawmakers loyal to Wike dominating the state house of assembly and repeatedly pushing for the governor's impeachment.

The situation worsened significantly until March 2025, when Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Fubara and members of the state legislature for six months. When the emergency rule ended in September 2025, Fubara returned to office, though tensions over the state's political direction continued to simmer.

By January 2026, the assembly had again opened impeachment proceedings against him, though those efforts were suspended following renewed reconciliation efforts.

Fubara steps back from 2027 race

The crisis eventually pushed Fubara to withdraw from the APC governorship primary and abandon his re-election bid, a move he linked to his commitment to peace and stability in the state.

Tinubu intervened again in the feud between Fubara and Wike, working to bring the two politicians together. Both men have since agreed to support the president's re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng