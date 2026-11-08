Japan head coach Sadayoshi Shirai spoke after his side's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria's Flamingos in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final in Rabat

Shirai admitted that Nigeria's pace and physicality made the Flamingos difficult to contain despite Japan's prior knowledge of their strengths

Nigeria's historic win came after the Flamingos lost their opening game and went on to beat seven teams to lift the trophy

Japan head coach Sadayoshi Shirai has broken his silence after his side fell 2-1 to Nigeria's Flamingos in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, conceding that Nigeria's physical strength and speed were decisive factors in the outcome.

The defeat made history as Nigeria became the first African nation to win the competition, completing one of the most dramatic runs the tournament has ever seen.

Sadayoshi Shirai has acknowledged Nigeria's superior physicality after the Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Shirai's verdict on Nigeria's Flamingos

Speaking to FIFA's official website after the final whistle, Shirai was candid about the challenge his players faced against the Flamingos.

"First of all, I have to say that Nigeria were a very strong team. We understood their strengths, but there were moments when they managed to get in behind our defence," he said.

The Japanese coach acknowledged that his team's awareness of Nigeria's qualities before kick-off did little to neutralise them once the game was under way.

The Flamingos' athleticism consistently caused problems, and Japan could not find a consistent answer to their opponents' pace throughout the final.

Shirai also pointed to a specific moment he believed could have changed the direction of the match.

"I also believe that if we had managed to score earlier, we might have had a better chance of winning the match," he said.

Japan players praised despite defeat

Despite the heartbreak of losing a World Cup final, Shirai was full of admiration for his players and the effort they produced over the course of the tournament.

"I think our players fought incredibly hard until the very end, doing everything they could to cope with Nigeria's speed and physical power," he said.

He urged his squad to hold their heads high rather than dwell on the defeat.

"I want them to be proud of themselves. The way they fought until the very end of this World Cup will have inspired many people, and I hope they can take confidence from that," Shirai added.

How Nigeria lifted the trophy

Nigeria went into the tournament and stumbled at the first hurdle, suffering a defeat to Poland in their opening game.

What followed was a remarkable sequence of results as coach Akeem Busari's side regrouped and went on to beat Puerto Rico, DPR Korea, Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil before meeting Japan in the final.

Against Japan, goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejaiku gave the Flamingos a two-goal cushion, Afrik-Foot reports.

Fuki Ito reduced the deficit late in the game, but Japan could not find a second goal, and Nigeria held on to claim a historic title.

The win represents a landmark moment not just for Nigerian football but for the entire African continent, which had never before produced a champion at this level of the women's game.

Nigeria's Flamingos receive $50,000

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos, who received a $50,000 reward after making history at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Their 2-1 win over Japan made them the first African team to lift the trophy, while the Presidency also paid the squad’s outstanding bonuses from qualifying through to the final.

Source: Legit.ng