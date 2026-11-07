Bishop David Oyedepo travelled to Port Harcourt for the dedication of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's new 120,000-capacity auditorium

A video of Oyedepo's warm exchange with fellow clerics Paul Enenche, Bishop Wale Oke, and others before boarding his jet caught attention online

The footage sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians, with opinions sharply divided over the gathering of prominent church leaders

A video showing how Bishop David Oyedepo left Port Harcourt, Rivers state, following his attendance at the dedication of the Hand of God Cathedral, Pastor David Ibiyeomie's newly completed 120,000-capacity auditorium has gone viral.

The event drew some of Nigeria's most prominent church leaders together in Rivers state. Footage circulating on Instagram, shared by the account @therealchurchgist, captured Oyedepo sharing a warm moment with fellow clerics, including Dr Paul Enenche, Bishop Wale Oke, and others, before departing via private jet on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Video captures moment Bishop Oyedepo departed Port Harcourt after dedicating church. Credit: davidoyedepomin/davidibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

The grand dedication of the Hand of God Cathedral marked a significant milestone for Ibiyeomie's Salvation Ministries. The auditorium's 120,000-person capacity places it among the largest church buildings on the African continent. Oyedepo's presence at the ceremony, alongside other high-profile clergymen, underscored the significance of the occasion within Nigeria's Christian community.

The video of the clerics' farewell exchange quickly gained traction online, drawing both admiration and debate from Nigerians who had varying reactions to the display of camaraderie and the optics surrounding the event.

Bishop Oyedepo spotted with popular clerics before departing Port Harcourt. Credit: davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Bishop Oyedepo departed Port Harcourt via jet is below:

What netizens said about Oyedepo, others

The post generated lively conversation on Insatgram, with comments ranging from humorous to pointed criticism:

@kingdami wrote:

"See as PJ ready dey wait for mehn dem like say na baba biodun hired cab"

@dattallboi21 commented:

"See as people offering dey make man glue. Better business 👏😂"

@r.h.e.m.a_ argued:

"People dragging the church down, Why not direct this same energy towards the government? Why is the church always the target? Your ₦1 is not invested there. Some of you people don't even put offering on sundays😭, People are using their own money to build churches, maintain them and carry out projects."

@mkleo45 questioned:

"I'm asking if Jusus Christ was in this Era wl he own a private jet or just preaching de message…"

@beautee212_ said:

"I no hear wetin dem Dey talk but na me smile pass 😂"

@mahmood.omonoda simply observed:

"Business men😂"

Pastor Jerry kneels to greet Oyedepo, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's show of humility went viral online.

A viral clip showed the moment Pastor Jerry first approached the host, Pastor Ibiyeomie, before walking over to Bishop David Oyedepo and then to Ibiyeomie's wife and other senior ministers at the ceremony.

What caught the attention of those present, and later viewers online, was the manner in which Eze offered his greetings.

Source: Legit.ng