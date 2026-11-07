EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye ordered the return of billions of naira donated to an RCCG project

Olukoyede made the revelation while addressing RCCG workers ahead of the church's annual Holy Ghost Congress on November 7

The EFCC boss also raised concerns about church leaders implicated in financial crimes and bribery for leadership positions within the RCCG

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede has revealed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, personally ordered the return of billions of naira in donations to an unnamed church project after the funds were found to be proceeds of crime.

Olukoyede made the disclosure while speaking to RCCG workers in the early hours of Saturday, November 7, at a meeting organised by the church ahead of its annual Holy Ghost Congress.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede says Adeboye returns billions of naira traced to the church Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to the EFCC chairman, Adeboye had directed that the money be refunded within 24 hours of being informed that it originated from criminal activities. Olukoyede commended the pastor for the swift response.

RCCG donor's identity not revealed

The Punch reported that Olukoyede did not name the donor, identify the specific RCCG project involved, or disclose the precise sum returned. He said only that the billions of naira accepted by the church were later confirmed to be proceeds of crime.

The EFCC boss, who is himself an ordained pastor, said Adeboye had invited him to address the church workers on financial accountability and the importance of maintaining transparent financial records.

EFCC boss warns pastors on donations

Beyond the refund disclosure, Olukoyede expressed concern over a growing number of cases involving church leaders in financial crime matters, as well as allegations surrounding contract awards for church projects. He also flagged reports of individuals allegedly paying bribes to secure leadership positions within the RCCG.

He urged pastors across the board to scrutinise the sources of large donations before accepting them, warning that receiving money tied to criminal activity could expose church leaders to legal liability and damage the credibility of their institutions.

EFCC chairman expresses concerns about pastors paying bribes in RCCG Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EFCC speaks on NFF leadership changes and financial investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC confirmed its investigation into the N12 billion federal intervention fund would continue despite sweeping leadership changes at the NFF.

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigned on Thursday after nearly four years in office, citing consultations with family and stakeholders.

Gusau's exit followed the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a difficult run for several Nigerian national teams.

Source: Legit.ng