Adeboye Orders Return of Billions of Naira Donated For Church Project, Reason Emerges
- EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye ordered the return of billions of naira donated to an RCCG project
- Olukoyede made the revelation while addressing RCCG workers ahead of the church's annual Holy Ghost Congress on November 7
- The EFCC boss also raised concerns about church leaders implicated in financial crimes and bribery for leadership positions within the RCCG
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede has revealed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, personally ordered the return of billions of naira in donations to an unnamed church project after the funds were found to be proceeds of crime.
Olukoyede made the disclosure while speaking to RCCG workers in the early hours of Saturday, November 7, at a meeting organised by the church ahead of its annual Holy Ghost Congress.
According to the EFCC chairman, Adeboye had directed that the money be refunded within 24 hours of being informed that it originated from criminal activities. Olukoyede commended the pastor for the swift response.
RCCG donor's identity not revealed
The Punch reported that Olukoyede did not name the donor, identify the specific RCCG project involved, or disclose the precise sum returned. He said only that the billions of naira accepted by the church were later confirmed to be proceeds of crime.
The EFCC boss, who is himself an ordained pastor, said Adeboye had invited him to address the church workers on financial accountability and the importance of maintaining transparent financial records.
EFCC boss warns pastors on donations
Beyond the refund disclosure, Olukoyede expressed concern over a growing number of cases involving church leaders in financial crime matters, as well as allegations surrounding contract awards for church projects. He also flagged reports of individuals allegedly paying bribes to secure leadership positions within the RCCG.
He urged pastors across the board to scrutinise the sources of large donations before accepting them, warning that receiving money tied to criminal activity could expose church leaders to legal liability and damage the credibility of their institutions.
EFCC speaks on NFF leadership changes and financial investigation
Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC confirmed its investigation into the N12 billion federal intervention fund would continue despite sweeping leadership changes at the NFF.
NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigned on Thursday after nearly four years in office, citing consultations with family and stakeholders.
Gusau's exit followed the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a difficult run for several Nigerian national teams.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng