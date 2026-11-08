Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday, November 7

CAF celebrated the Flamingos on social media, hailing them as the first African team to win a FIFA women's competition

President Bola Tinubu congratulated the squad and singled out the two goalscorers for special praise after their historic win

Nigeria's Flamingos have made history by becoming the first African women's team to win a FIFA competition, claiming the U-17 Women's World Cup title with a 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday's final at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute, before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the lead in the 47th minute.

The Flamingos survived a late fightback to become the first African nation to seize the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo by Judt Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Japan's Fuki Ito pulled one back for the Little Nadeshiko, but the Flamingos held firm to secure the trophy.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the win also makes Nigeria the first country on the African continent to have won FIFA World Cups in both the U-17 men's and women's categories.

The Akeem Busari-coached side arrived at the final after six straight victories, having recovered from a defeat in their opening group match.

CAF celebrates Flamingos' landmark achievement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) wasted no time in acknowledging the significance of the victory.

The continental football governing body posted on its official women's X account:

"THE FIRST FROM AFRICA. THE FIRST TO THE TOP. THE FLAMINGOS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. 🌍🇳🇬"

The message captured the broader pride felt across the continent at a team that had gone the distance to claim a title no African women's side had ever won before.

In the third-place match played at the same tournament, DPR Korea thrashed Brazil 6-0 to claim bronze, while Japan, who had won bronze in the previous edition, settled for silver this time around.

Tinubu sends congratulations to Flamingos

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu congratulated the Flamingos upon returning from campaign engagements in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, describing the victory as a proud moment for Nigeria and a landmark for African women's football, New Telegraph reports.

"What wonderful news to return home to! Our young girls have conquered the world and given Nigerians everywhere another reason to celebrate our great country," Tinubu said in a statement.

He praised the team's resilience throughout the tournament, adding:

"To our gallant Flamingos, I say congratulations. You have shown courage, discipline, determination and the Nigerian spirit of never giving up."

The President also pointed to the team's promise after their semi-final victory, saying they had delivered on their word to bring the trophy home.

"You believed in yourselves, fought for one another and carried our nation's flag to the very top of the world," he said.

Tinubu reserved particular praise for goalscorers Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, whose contributions proved decisive in the final.

He also commended the full squad, the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the National Sports Commission for their roles in delivering the historic result.

Flamingos fire warning to Japan

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos captain Harmony Chidi and her warning to Japan ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final in Rabat.

Japan have beaten Nigeria at the U-20 level, including a 6-0 win over the Falconets in 2016. Now, the Flamingos took revenge by winning the U-17 World Cup final 2-1 in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng