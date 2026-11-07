The Ogun State Government stated its ambulance and FRSC personnel reached the Saapade accident scene within 10 minutes of receiving the report

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod had claimed emergency responders were absent for about 20 minutes after the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

The government accused Afod of politicising the incident, linking him to the opposition PDP governorship campaign in Ogun State

The Ogun State Government has pushed back against claims made by Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, insisting that emergency responders arrived at the Saapade accident scene on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway within 10 minutes of being alerted and not 20 minutes as the actor alleged.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, November 7 2026, by Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, a passerby reported the crash at the FRSC point in Ogere at 12:18 p.m. The state ambulance and FRSC personnel reached the scene at 12:28 p.m., having navigated to the opposite carriageway to access the Saapade location.

Ogun government responds to Nollywood actor Kunle Afod's claim. Credit: kunleafod/ogungovt

Source: Instagram

The government stated that the Ogun State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (OGSAES) maintained six ambulance points between OPIC and Ogunmakin along the expressway. It also clarified that its emergency call centre received no distress calls from that axis regarding the incident.

Victims were transported to Victory Hospital in Ogere for initial treatment, while those with more serious injuries were transferred to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu. The Nigeria Police and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) also joined the response.

The government expressed sympathy to the families of those affected and wished the injured a full recovery.

Kunle Afod accused of playing politics with accident

The statement took a sharp turn, accusing Afod of deliberately framing the incident to damage the Abiodun administration. The government alleged that the actor is a known supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party's governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, and had produced a campaign video for the opposition politician just days before the accident.

"It is unfortunate that a partisan Nollywood actor chose to purvey falsehood out of spite, making utter mockery of the respected industry he represents," Akinmade said in the statement.

The government maintained that Afod was entitled to back any candidate he chose, but said partisan considerations had no place in commentary on an incident involving injured victims and their families.

Akinmade described the move as politically motivated and said the administration would not be distracted by attempts to discredit its emergency systems.

The government also reminded motorists to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking, and reckless driving, and urged the public to report emergencies via the state's dedicated line, 08112000033. It clarified that the national 112 emergency number is not yet operational in Ogun State, as the Nigerian Communications Commission has not activated the service despite the state's efforts.

Ogun state has disputed actor Kunle Afod’s account of the crash response. Credit: kunleafod

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afod finally spoke on his separation from his wife, Desola, and shared what led to the marriage crisis.

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng