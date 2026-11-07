Judy Austin posted a series of throwback baby bump photos on Instagram on Saturday, November 7, 2026

The post came amid viral rumours that she and husband, Yul Edochie, were expecting their fourth child together

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some questioning whether the pictures were a hint at a new pregnancy

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has set tongues wagging after posting a collection of throwback photos showing off her baby bumps from previous pregnancies, describing them as some of her favourite pictures.

The actress, who is the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, shared the images on her social media page on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with a simple caption:

Judy Austin reveals pictures of her baby bumps are some of her favourites. Credit: judyaustin.

Source: Instagram

"Some of my favorite pictures ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The timing of the post drew immediate attention, as it arrived in the middle of swirling social media speculation that Judy and Yul Edochie were expecting another child together. Though she did not confirm or address the rumours directly, the nostalgia-heavy post was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Reactions to Judy Austin's old pictures

Comments poured in quickly, with many followers unable to resist weighing in on the pregnancy chatter. Some admired her appearance, while others were more pointed in their responses.

Yul Edochie’s wife Judy Austin's throwback pictures fuel pregnancy rumours. Credit: judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

@empress_4us wrote:

"Dx is an old picture, she just wants the blog to post her… cute anyway"

@pascydee asked:

"U want another one??"

Chi Queen commented:

"Pregnancy endorsements na all u Sabi in life"

Priscilla Banda Munkonge said:

"You really want relevance give us your latest pictures not for pregnancy"

@dimmacynthia wrote:

"Congratulations baby girl, more babies to you. If you love labour room, I love it for you too"

@nkechi7705 joked:

"Mama one Dozen 😂Maternity ward ambassador"

Judy Austin rose to public prominence following her relationship with Yul Edochie, which became one of the most talked-about celebrity controversies in Nollywood after Edochie publicly announced her as his second wife in 2022. The couple already share children together. Whether her latest post was a deliberate tease or simply a moment of personal nostalgia, it was more than enough to keep fans and bloggers busy.

The pictures Judy Austin shared are below:

Lizzy Gold reacts amid claim she snubby Judy Austin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Lizzy Gold spoke out against claims linking her to a hair brand, saying she had not advertised any such product in recent times.

The clarification came after a video circulated on Facebook, featuring some women alleging that Lizzy Gold chose to patronise and promote a particular hair vendor over her close colleague Yul Edochie's wife, actress Judy Austin, who is also in the hair business. The clip spread quickly, prompting widespread tagging of the actress online.

Source: Legit.ng