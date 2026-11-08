Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus publicly endorsed President Tinubu for a second term during a live interview with Daddy Freeze

Badmus pointed to the NELFUND interest-free student loan as a standout achievement, saying no previous president had done anything like it

The actress also argued that social media activity does not determine election outcomes and that grassroots support is what truly matters

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has thrown her full weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid, expressing confidence that he will secure a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

The actress made her position clear during a live interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, which went viral on 7 November 2026.

Eniola Badmus sparks reactions with statement on Tinubu’s second term. Credit: @eniolabadmus, @bolaahmedtinubu

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly about the administration's record, Badmus singled out the Nigerian Education Loan Fund NELFUND as one of its defining achievements.

Eniola Badmus on NELFUND and student loans

Drawing on her own university experience, Badmus said access to student loans simply did not exist for her generation, and that many young Nigerians were forced to abandon their academic ambitions because of financial constraints.

"When I was in uni, I never had the opportunity of getting a student loan. Some people in my age range were not able to go to school because they could not get a student loan," she said.

She described the availability of interest-free student loans under Tinubu's administration as something genuinely new in Nigerian political history, adding:

"For me, that's huge. Whether we like it or not, nobody can shy away from education. Education is key."

Badmus also raised a curious detail about how the scheme is being used, claiming some students who access the loan keep it secret from their parents so they can still collect money from them.

She further noted that the South-West region currently has a disproportionately high number of students yet to access the loan, which she said was puzzling given that the funds are available to everyone.

On the question of whether Tinubu can win again, Badmus was emphatic.

Actress Eniola Badmus defends support for Tinubu’s second term. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

"All things being equal, we know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win again," she said, also citing the government's tax reform agenda as another area of progress.

She was equally direct about dismissing social media as a measure of political support, arguing that election outcomes are shaped at community level rather than online. "Politics is not on social media. It is at the grassroots level," she stated, noting that the APC controls around 32 to 33 states.

Closing on a broader note, Badmus said party affiliation matters less than the character of whoever leads the country.

"It doesn't have to do with party. Whoever that is there should have the heart of the people," she said, before expressing optimism that Nigeria's situation will improve.

Watch Eniola Badmus make her case for Tinubu's re-election in the full interview clip:

Eniola Badmus shares weight loss struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus explained that she shed nearly 90 kilograms, dropping from 170kg to 83kg after years of discipline and lifestyle changes.

Despite her remarkable transformation, she lamented that critics continue to body-shame her, even in her slimmer frame.

Badmus urged people to choose kindness, stressing that no one deserves bullying over their body size.

Source: Legit.ng