Afrobeats superstar Davido surprised guests at Zlatan's white wedding in Morocco when he stood up to pray for the newlyweds

Davido referenced the couple's traditional wedding in Lagos, noting there was no trouble despite the massive crowd of guests in attendance

The unexpected moment from the elegant reception quickly went viral, sparking an emotional wave of reactions from fans online

Guests at Zlatan's white wedding in Morocco got more than they bargained for when Afrobeats heavyweight Davido rose to his feet and offered a heartfelt prayer for the newlyweds at the reception.

Davido’s appearance at Zlatan’s white wedding takes an interesting turn. Credit: @davido, @zlatan

Source: Instagram

The footage, captured from inside what appeared to be a grand ballroom adorned with chandeliers and draped ceiling fabric, shows a private and celebratory atmosphere as Davido addresses the couple and their guests directly.

Rather than giving a conventional speech, the singer made clear from the outset that prayer was his priority.

He opened by acknowledging the couple's traditional wedding, which had already taken place in Lagos, and expressed that the event had gone smoothly despite the huge turnout.

"We had a big traditional wedding in Lagos and there was no fight. There was no casualty. I don't think any cars jammed themselves with all the traffic that was there. You guys are blessed, you know," he said, before asking everyone in the room to rise with their glasses in hand.

He added: "I pray this union lasts the test of time in Jesus' name."

Watch the moment Davido prayed for Zlatan and his wife at the Morocco reception:

Davido's prayer stirs emotions online

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many fans reacting to Davido's sincerity and spiritual side. The surprise was palpable, both in the room and in the comments section.

Here are some of the reactions from fans online:

@lindabestowed wrote:

"He will preach the gospel one day mark my words"

@jennifer_onwuka_ reacted:

"I will never stop loving him ❤️🔥"

@callmeiruka_ commented:

"Then man after God's heart is who again?"

@myz__o said:

"That's the man after God's heart talking ❤️🙌👑👑🍸❤️"

@itzlinda_bae shared:

"Davido is such a sweet soul 💛 💖."

@memora_akondo wrote:

"I mean, his name is David. Una think say na nickname?"

@odystix stated:

"U can't hate him nahhh! But love him even more ❤️❤️🔥🔥"

Davido shares special moment with Zlatan and wife as he prays for their marriage. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido's sister Sharon Adeleke shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement

Source: Legit.ng