MC Oluomo disclosed that he is attending adult lessons to improve his spoken English at an APC rally

The NURTW president compared his language challenges to those of Nollywood actor Lege Miami at the event

MC Oluomo also pointed to his children's careers in the US as a nurse, doctor, and engineer as proof of his success

National Union of Road Transport Workers president Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has opened up about taking adult English lessons to sharpen his communication skills, drawing a parallel between himself and Nollywood actor and matchmaking content creator Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami.

The admission came during a campaign rally held on November 3, 2026, organised in support of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

MC Oluomo discusses his efforts to improve his English while addressing Lege Miami at an APC campaign event. Photo: kingmcoluomo/legemiami

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to Lege Miami and those present at the event, MC Oluomo addressed their shared struggles with the English language in a candid moment that has since drawn significant attention online.

"Neither of us speaks English fluently, so I'm taking classes to improve. My children in the U.S. are a nurse, a doctor, and an engineer. As an American citizen, I have the right to enter and stay in the U.S.; I'm not a tourist," he said.

MC Oluomo: From bus conductor to NURTW president

MC Oluomo's journey from working as a bus conductor with limited formal education to leading one of Nigeria's most powerful transport unions is well-documented.

He has previously faced public ridicule over his spoken English, and his standard response has been to highlight his children's professional achievements and their citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom, arguing that English is not his mother tongue.

Lege Miami, who was visibly emotional during the event while expressing gratitude to MC Oluomo and other supporters for attending despite their busy schedules, has also spoken publicly about his own difficulties with English in past interviews.

Watch MC Oluomo speak in the X video below:

Nigerians react to MC Oluomo's comments

The video from the rally quickly sparked debate on social media, with many users weighing in on MC Oluomo's claimed American citizenship and the contrast between his political influence and his family's opportunities abroad.

Here are some reactions below:

@bustasams07 said:

"Mocking Nigerians."

@cashbornma wrote:

"No one blocked you to excel too. Be competent in your field and be consistent. No one is going to give up their place for you. What's stopping you from growth; your gut and arrogance or too educated. Lol Ja fun Ori a re e"

@Philosedotsui asked:

"He is a US citizen ke? How?"

@JerryBlaq5 commented:

"Professor in Nigeria is struggling to send is children to school while agbero kids are studying abroad"

MC Oluomo and Lege Miami discuss their English-speaking challenges at a political event organised by the Nollywood actor. Photo: kingmcoluomo/legemiami

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus snubs Lege Miami at political event

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus ignored entertainer Lege Miami at a political gathering in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

A viral video showed her taking a seat across the room without acknowledging him, despite his lighthearted attempt to offer her water.

The incident renewed attention to their public feud, which began in 2024 after Lege Miami discussed her alleged attempt to find a romantic partner through his matchmaking platform.

Source: Legit.ng