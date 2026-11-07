Canada's federal government announced a major Canada Workers Benefit increase as part of Budget 2026 on November 5

The minimum working-income threshold would drop sharply, opening the door to 180,000 additional low-income workers

About 1.9 million Canadians could see higher annual payouts if parliament approves the proposed changes

Canada's federal government has announced a significant boost to the Canada Workers Benefit ahead of 2027, raising the maximum annual payout to $1,859 for individuals and $3,143 for families.

The announcement came as part of the federal Budget 2026, presented on November 5. The government described the increase as an addition on top of the benefit's regular inflation-adjusted amounts. All proposed changes remain subject to parliamentary approval before they can take effect.

Canada increases the minimum wage in 2027 budget Photo Credit: @CanadaImmigra20

Source: Getty Images

What is changing under the new build Canada workers benefit

One of the most significant shifts under the renamed Build Canada Workers Benefit is a dramatic reduction in the minimum working-income threshold. The current threshold of $3,000 would fall to just $500, a change the government says could bring roughly 180,000 additional workers into eligibility.

Across the broader programme, the government estimates that about 1.9 million low-income workers stand to benefit from the full package of changes. Some eligible Canadians could receive hundreds of dollars more each year compared with what they currently receive.

The Canada Workers Benefit is a refundable tax credit designed to support individuals and families who earn lower incomes from employment. By lowering the entry threshold to $500, the government aims to extend coverage to workers who may only be in the labour market part of the year or who earn very modest wages.

The proposed increases and eligibility expansions reflect the government's stated intention to ease financial pressure on working Canadians who fall below or near the poverty line, though the final shape of the benefit will depend on how parliament handles the budget legislation.

Canada increases the minimum wage for individuals and families from 2027 Photo Credit: @CanadaImmigra20

Source: Twitter

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng