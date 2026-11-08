MultiChoice confirmed it has discontinued GOtv Stream, the mobile app that allowed subscribers to watch live TV on phones and tablets

The app disappeared from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, with its Android version removed on October 21

The shutdown follows MultiChoice's earlier closure of Showmax as the company reviews its streaming strategy under Canal+

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MultiChoice has discontinued its GOtv Stream mobile application, ending a service that allowed subscribers to watch selected GOtv channels on their phones and tablets.

A notice published on the GOtv Stream website confirmed the closure, directing customers to return to their television decoders.

MultiChoice discontinues its streaming service in Nigeria and other markets. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The message reads:

"GOtv Stream has been discontinued. You can continue enjoying the channels included in your active GOtv package on your GOtv decoder."

The app has also been removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. App-tracking platform Chrome Stats recorded the removal of its Android version on October 21.

Before its closure, the application allowed subscribers to access selected live television channels, catch-up programmes and offline downloads, depending on their subscription packages.

MultiChoice has not provided a reason for the shutdown or announced an immediate replacement for subscribers who relied on the mobile service, Punch reports.

GOtv Stream closure follows Showmax shutdown

GOtv Stream launched in Nigeria on December 1, 2023, as part of MultiChoice's efforts to allow subscribers to watch television beyond their living rooms.

Its closure is the latest change to the company's digital operations since French media group Canal+ took control.

Canal+ announced on September 22, 2025, that its acquisition of MultiChoice had become unconditional after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals, the Nation reports.

The deal, valued at approximately $2 billion, brought the African pay-TV operator into a combined group serving more than 40 million subscribers across nearly 70 countries.

MultiChoice announced plans to discontinue its streaming platform Showmax in March 2026, citing heavy annual losses and the need for tighter financial discipline.

Showmax subsequently shut down in April, with affected subscribers directed towards DStv Stream for continued access to content.

From Showmax to GOtv Stream, MultiChoice continues to overhaul its digital entertainment business under new ownership. Photo: ads

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Kemi Omotosho addressed the company's streaming strategy in October, saying it was still evaluating its options.

She said at a Lagos press briefing:

"We do not want to have too many technologies in the platform, so we are doing an audit of what is the best streaming platform to launch."

She added that the company would introduce a new product only after identifying the right technology, suggesting that MultiChoice had not abandoned its streaming ambitions.

MultiChoice also revamps DStv and GOtv packages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has introduced a new subscription structure for its DStv and GOtv services, effective November 5.

GOtv subscribers can now choose from four packages: Easy at N4,000 monthly, Starter at N6,000, Select at N11,000 and Sports at N21,000.

DStv customers also have revised options, with subscriptions ranging from Starter at N6,000 to Premium at N44,500 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng