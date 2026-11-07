Galatasaray confirmed that Victor Osimhen underwent surgery on his left knee after an MRI scan revealed a free fragment in the joint

The Turkish club said the 27-year-old striker would be monitored daily by their medical team as his rehabilitation gets underway

Osimhen's absence raises concerns for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania

Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen came through knee surgery successfully after scans revealed a free fragment in his left knee, with the Turkish club now monitoring his recovery on a daily basis.

The Super Eagles striker picked up the injury during Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League game against VfB Stuttgart.

Galatasaray have confirmed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has undergone successful surgery following a knee injury. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Following the match, an MRI scan identified the fragment in his left knee, leaving surgeons with no option but to operate.

Surgery completed at Istanbul hospital

The Turkish club announced via its official X handle on Saturday morning that the procedure was carried out at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, with club doctor Yener İnce leading the operation.

Galatasaray said Osimhen's condition would be evaluated through ongoing daily assessments, with the medical team overseeing his rehabilitation.

The Istanbul club also expressed their wish for the Nigerian forward to return to the pitch as quickly as possible.

Osimhen set to miss two league games

Turkish sports daily Fanatik reported that the 27-year-old is expected to sit out Galatasaray's upcoming Super Lig fixtures against Amedspor and Samsunspor as he works through what is estimated to be a three-week rehabilitation programme.

If his recovery progresses without complications, Osimhen could be available for selection when Galatasaray face Aston Villa on November 24.

The timing of Osimhen's injury creates a headache for Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, who had been counting on the former African Footballer of the Year to feature in the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Tanzania.

His absence removes one of the Super Eagles' most potent attacking options at a critical stage of the qualification campaign, and Chelle will need to plan around his unavailability in the coming weeks.

Galatasaray have not set a specific return date for Osimhen, with the club opting instead to manage his progress through continuous medical review before making any further decisions on his fitness.

How long Osimhen could be out with knee injury

Legit.ng previously reported on Osimhen’s knee surgery, his expected recovery time, and the Super Eagles matches he will miss.

Nigeria are already under pressure after taking just three points from their first two AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Source: Legit.ng