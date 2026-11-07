Germany's Federal Employment Agency has outlined three specific categories of foreign nationals who can qualify as skilled workers in the country

Foreign qualifications obtained outside Germany must be comparable to German standards to count towards skilled worker status

The Federal Employment Agency offers dedicated support to help foreigners navigate the process of working in Germany

Germany has set out exactly who it considers a skilled worker from abroad, with the country's Federal Employment Agency publishing three clear qualification pathways that foreign nationals must meet to be eligible for employment in the country.

The agency, which supports job-seekers through the application process, confirmed that Germany is actively seeking qualified labour from outside its borders.

Germany lists 3 categories of foreigners with faster chance of getting employed. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the opportunity is not open to all — applicants must demonstrate that they meet at least one of three defined conditions and back it up with the relevant documentation.

Who Germany considers a skilled worker

1. The first route to qualifying as a skilled worker is holding a completed university degree.

2. The second is having finished a recognised vocational training programme in a relevant profession, provided that the programme ran for a minimum of two years.

3. The third pathway is built on experience rather than formal education: several years of professional experience in a given field can also be sufficient to meet the standard.

There is, however, an important condition that applies to all three routes. Any qualification obtained outside Germany must be assessed as comparable to the German equivalent. This means foreign applicants cannot simply present their credentials and expect automatic recognition; they will need to go through a formal process to have their qualifications evaluated against German benchmarks.

Support available for foreign workers in Germany

For those who qualify, the Federal Employment Agency serves as a resource throughout the process. The agency provides information on visa requirements, the types of work visas available, and the specific steps that applicants need to take before entering the German labour market.

Whether a visa is required at all depends on the applicant's nationality and circumstances, and the agency directs prospective workers to its dedicated pages for guidance tailored to their situation.

For African professionals considering opportunities in Germany, the vocational training and professional experience routes may be particularly relevant, given that many skilled tradespeople and experienced workers across the continent hold strong practical credentials even without university degrees.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng