A video of Pastor Jerry Eze's arrival at Pastor David Ibiyeomie's 120,000-capacity auditorium dedication went viral on Friday

A man fell to his knees to greet the cleric, but it was the response of a protocol officer that drew sharp attention

Nigerians flooded the comments section expressing displeasure over how the kneeling man was handled by the security team

A video capturing Pastor Jerry Eze's arrival at the grand dedication ceremony of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's 120,000-capacity church auditorium in Rivers state has stirred significant conversation online, though not for the reasons one might expect.

The footage, shared on Facebook on Friday, November 6, 2026, quickly went viral online. While the dedication itself was a landmark moment in Nigeria's Christian community, it was a split-second action by one of Pastor Jerry Eze's protocol officers that became the talking point.

Video of Pastor Jerry Eze's arrival at Ibiyeomie's 120K church dedication trends. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

In the clip, a man dropped to his knees in a show of reverence as the founder of Streams of Joy International walked past. Pastor Eze briefly acknowledged the gesture. However, a member of his security and protocol team's action towards the man drew immediate criticism from viewers who felt it was unnecessarily aggressive and disrespectful.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had made headlines over how he greeted Bishop Oyedepo, Paul Eneche and other clerics.

The video showing the moment a man knelt to greet Pastor Jerry Eze is below:

Reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's security's conduct

The conduct of the protocol officer became the centrepiece of the online debate, with many Nigerians expressing frustration at the behaviour on display at what was otherwise a celebratory religious occasion on Facebook.

Pastor Jerry Eze’s arrival at a church dedication drew attention after a man knelt to greet him. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Dasa wrote:

"Me go on my knees for one business man in the name of man of God idey grace"

Christopher Comfort Samuel commented:

"I no really understand why that body guard dei push that man like that na wa oooo"

Esther Tayo Igbekele said:

"The Aggression of some Bodyguards ehnnn🙄"

Onyii Best Monday wrote:

"Why the protocol officers bushings the guy like that they too dey do"

Angel Egbe reacted:

"C how d security man draged d kneeling man 😁"

BlissJoseph Dangana noted:

"That body guard too do, why the push"

Rosemary Rashidatu Ohenlen asked:

"Why dem push that man like that na?"

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago. When the woman showed up to see him, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng