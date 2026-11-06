The NWC of the Action Democratic Party suspended its National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, at a meeting in Abuja

The party accused Sani of forging documents, manipulating its INEC candidate nomination portal, and failing to account for party funds

Sani allegedly appeared on television to back ADC's Atiku Abubakar while dismissing ADP's own presidential candidate as unserious

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has placed its National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, on interim suspension following a string of allegations that include forgery, financial misconduct, and open support for a rival party's presidential candidate.

The decision was reached at an NWC meeting held in Abuja, which Sani himself reportedly chaired.

ADP’s NWC suspends National Chairman Yabagi Sani over alleged forgery. Photo credit: @thesunnigeria

Source: Twitter

In a formal notification to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), signed by National Secretary Victor Fingesi.

The party listed the charges against Sani as forgery of party documents, unauthorised access to and manipulation of its candidate nomination portal, and conduct capable of damaging the party's public standing.

As reported by Vanguard, the ADP said it had already filed a complaint with INEC on October 19, 2026, flagging suspected irregularities in the uploading of governorship candidates for Ogun, Enugu, and Niger states.

The motion to suspend Sani was moved by the party's National Legal Adviser, Richard Hwande, seconded by National Youth Leader Chinazam Ike, and passed by a majority of members in attendance.

Anti-party conduct allegation

A key element of the case against Sani concerns his public comments on August 30, 2026. The party said he appeared on television and described its presidential candidate, Amb. Aliyu Ibn Abbas, as unserious, while openly endorsing the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

According to the ADP, Sani said Atiku was the only presidential candidate who provided money for campaign activities.

On the financial allegations, the party said the management of its accounts had been opaque, with Sani failing to disclose revenue generated from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to party officers and members.

Restrictions and next steps

Pending a full investigation and a review by the National Executive Committee (NEC), Sani is barred from carrying out the duties of National Chairman. He cannot issue directives, sign official correspondence, or represent the ADP in any capacity.

The party directed that all institutional dealings with INEC be handled exclusively through the Office of the National Secretary.

The NWC also ordered an immediate and comprehensive audit of party accounts to determine its financial position and trace proceeds from form sales.

The ADP reaffirmed its recognition of candidates produced at its National Convention, including presidential candidate Aliyu Ibn Abbas and vice-presidential candidate Chinazam Ike.

Fingesi said documentary evidence supporting all allegations was available for scrutiny by INEC and relevant security authorities.

When reached for comment, Sani replied by text message: "No comments."

Source: Legit.ng