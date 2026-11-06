Laide Bakare has reignited her disagreement with colleague Eniola Badmus during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo

Bakare revisited the incident that led to their fallout, recalling how Badmus allegedly told people not to record her alongside her

The actress also made a personal remark about Badmus’ appearance and reflected on how close they were before their relationship deteriorated

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare appears not ready to let go of her disagreement with colleague Eniola Badmus, despite the latter reportedly apologising over her earlier outburst.

The actress revisited their troubled relationship during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she spoke about the incident that affected their friendship.

Laide Bakare blasts Eniola Badmus in a recent interview. Photos: @eniolabadmus/@laidebakare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare revisits clash with Eniola Badmus

Recalling the incident, Bakare said Badmus had allegedly instructed people not to record her with her because they were not friends.

She explained that she was equally uninterested in maintaining a friendship with someone who did not want to associate with her.

Bakare acknowledged that Badmus later apologised but appeared to question the circumstances surrounding the apology.

The actress also made a controversial comment about her colleague's physical appearance, saying that even with makeup, filters and weight loss, she did not consider her attractive.

Laide Bakare speaks about former closeness with Badmus

Beyond the disagreement, Bakare reflected on the relationship they once shared.

According to her, Badmus was familiar with her family and regularly visited their family home, where they spent time together.

She recalled how her mother would cook for them whenever Badmus visited.

The actress's comments paint a picture of a friendship that was once close but has since broken down.

Watch the X video of Laide Bakare's interview

Laide Bakare says Eniola Badmus instructed people not to record her with her because they were not friends. Photo:@laidebakare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

Source: Legit.ng