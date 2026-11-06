Laide Bakare Fires Back at Eniola Badmus Days After Actress Apologises, Makes Controversial Remarks
- Laide Bakare has reignited her disagreement with colleague Eniola Badmus during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo
- Bakare revisited the incident that led to their fallout, recalling how Badmus allegedly told people not to record her alongside her
- The actress also made a personal remark about Badmus’ appearance and reflected on how close they were before their relationship deteriorated
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Nollywood actress Laide Bakare appears not ready to let go of her disagreement with colleague Eniola Badmus, despite the latter reportedly apologising over her earlier outburst.
The actress revisited their troubled relationship during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she spoke about the incident that affected their friendship.
Laide Bakare revisits clash with Eniola Badmus
Recalling the incident, Bakare said Badmus had allegedly instructed people not to record her with her because they were not friends.
She explained that she was equally uninterested in maintaining a friendship with someone who did not want to associate with her.
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Bakare acknowledged that Badmus later apologised but appeared to question the circumstances surrounding the apology.
The actress also made a controversial comment about her colleague's physical appearance, saying that even with makeup, filters and weight loss, she did not consider her attractive.
Laide Bakare speaks about former closeness with Badmus
Beyond the disagreement, Bakare reflected on the relationship they once shared.
According to her, Badmus was familiar with her family and regularly visited their family home, where they spent time together.
She recalled how her mother would cook for them whenever Badmus visited.
The actress's comments paint a picture of a friendship that was once close but has since broken down.
Watch the X video of Laide Bakare's interview
Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit
Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.
During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.