Veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the age of 71

The actor, known for roles in The August Meeting and Ìjé Love, had battled a prolonged illness before his death

Nollywood loses yet another of its own just weeks after the deaths of Francis Duru and Cjay Nwoks

Nollywood is in mourning once again after family sources confirmed the passing of veteran actor Diewait Ikpechukwu. The 71-year-old died on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following a prolonged illness.

News of his death emerged on Friday, landing like a fresh blow on an industry still grieving the recent loss of Francis Duru.

Diewait Ikpechukwu’s death at 71 leaves Nollywood fans heartbroken. Credit: @diewaitikpechukwu

Source: Instagram

The timing has deepened the sense of collective sorrow across the Nigerian film community.

Diewait Ikpechukwu's career and legacy

Before he found his footing in front of the camera, Ikpechukwu had a background in football and worked as a business office manager at Nike.

He went on to build a recognisable presence in Nollywood, featuring in films such as The August Meeting, Royal Palace (2005), The Guilty (2006), Across the River (2006), Python King (2007) and Ìjé Love*(2022).

Off screen, he was an entrepreneur who reportedly ran a communications company.

He was also known for the mentorship he extended to younger talent, frequently urging upcoming actors to approach every role with dedication, resist desperation and protect themselves from exploitation within the industry.

A Difficult Season for Nollywood

Ikpechukwu's death is the latest in a string of losses that have shaken the film industry in recent weeks.

Last month, Francis Duru passed away after a brief illness. Around the same period, actress Nkechi Blessing announced the death of Cjay Nwoks, who died at a hospital in Badore.

The back-to-back losses have cast a sombre shadow over Nollywood, leaving colleagues, fans and film enthusiasts grappling with grief.

Veteran actor Diewait Ikpechukwu dies at 71, colleagues and fans mourn. Credit: @diewaitikpechukwu

Source: Instagram

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry. Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group.

Following Francis Duru’s death, the prophecy has attracted renewed attention online, with fans revisiting the message and discussing the prophet’s call for collective prayers for Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng