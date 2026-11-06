Nigerian singer Crayon has accused Mavin Records of destroying the playful and loving personality he had before joining the label

The singer also announced that he and his longtime friend, Rema, are no longer on speaking terms, claiming he has endured too much hurt

Crayon called on Rema to address his fans and stop them from attacking him, while hinting that he could share more details about his allegations

Nigerian singer Crayon has opened up about his troubled experience in the music industry, making serious allegations against his former record label, Mavin Records, and announcing the end of his friendship with fellow artiste Rema.

The singer made the claims in a series of now-deleted emotional posts on X, where he appeared frustrated about events surrounding his career and relationships.

Crayon says Mavins Records destroyed his personality. Photos: @crayon/@heisrema/IG.

Source: Instagram

Crayon accuses Mavin Records of changing him

In one of his posts, Crayon lamented the loss of his former personality, accusing Mavin Records of changing him for the worse.

“What really happened to the old Crayon! Mavin killed him!!! They killed the loving and playful Crayon!” he wrote.

The singer said he joined the label as an innocent young man from Ojo, Lagos, hoping to become one of the greatest artistes.

However, he alleged that he had to compromise himself before achieving fame.

“Na idiot wey make I sell my before I blow!” he added.

Crayon announces end of friendship with Rema

Beyond his grievances with Mavin Records, Crayon also announced that his friendship with Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, had ended.

“Me and Rema are no longer friends! Una don too hurt me! Una dey hurt me to the last minute! I don leave am for God!!!!! I no go talk again!” he posted.

He further appealed to Rema to caution his fans against attacking him.

The singer also hinted that he might share more about what he alleged Rema and another individual, Tega, did to him.

As of the time of this report, neither Rema nor Mavin Records had publicly responded to the allegations.

Read the now deleted posts here:

Reactions trail Crayon's posts

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@aboveDvoid stated:

"Mavin juju only bless those with hungry potentials, you have to hold a beast mindset to win."

@kingelsurajy shared:

"When people start talking and vexing una quickly Dey attribute am to mental. Allow the boy"

@wtfr1chardd noted:

"Started listening to this F - list artist bcus of rema 90% of him 1.9 mil monthly listeners for spotify na ravers"

@Kingsleyy_19 commented:

"This dude is just looking for all means to become relevant again . Man you should have just stayed in Marvins until you blow well"

Crayon says that his friendship with Rema has ended. Photo: @crayon/IG.

Source: Instagram

Crayon gifts his parents new house

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2022 ended triumphantly for one of Don Jazzy's signees, Crayon, who gifted his parents a new house.

The young singer couldn't contain his joy as he disclosed that he took his parents out of their poor living conditions to somewhere better.

Crayon tagged the house a Christmas gift to himself, as he can now finally go home to his parents after five years.

Source: Legit.ng