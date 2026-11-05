Toluwanisings’ Brother Addresses Claims About Father, Shares What He Did for Late Singer’s Wedding
- Olayemi Abdulazeez, elder brother of late singer Toluwanisings, addressed rumours that their father was absent from their lives
- Abdulazeez spoke about their father's involvement during Toluwanisings' wedding, including what he contributed to the bride price
- The clarification comes days after a burial dispute between the singer's family and wife that required police intervention in Oyo State
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The elder brother of the late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, has pushed back against claims that their father was an absent figure in the deceased's life.
Olayemi Abdulazeez shared his account during an interview with BBC Yoruba, published on the outlet's website on November 4, 2026, dismissing online rumours that had been circulating since the singer's death.
Abdulazeez acknowledged that Toluwanisings lost his mother at a young age and was subsequently raised by maternal relatives in Lagos.
However, he was firm that their father never turned his back on any of his children throughout that period.
Woli Arole breaks silence on Toluwanisings' death amid allegations: "Don't be quiet in the face of evil"
"Our father cared for us and did everything within his power for each of us, while we continuously pray for him that we, the children, may do even greater things for him than he did for us," Abdulazeez said.
Father's role at Toluwanisings' wedding
Beyond the broader defence of their father's character, Abdulazeez also spoke specifically about the late singer's wedding, offering details of how their father showed up for that milestone.
According to him, when Toluwanisings decided to get married, he personally reached out to their father and gathered the entire family.
Their father then went ahead to procure all the materials required for the bride price before they transported everything from their location to Lagos for the ceremony.
"When Toluwanisings wanted to get married, he called our father and me and all the family. Our father bought all materials for the bride price, and then we took it from here to Lagos. He did that and even more at the wedding," Abdulazeez stated.
Toluwanisings' burial dispute and peace agreement
The interview comes against the backdrop of a family conflict that emerged following the singer's death.
A disagreement arose between Toluwanisings' father and his widow over where the late singer should be buried, with both sides holding opposing positions on the matter.
The Oyo State Police Command eventually stepped in to mediate the dispute, and all parties involved signed a peace agreement at the police station, bringing a temporary resolution to the standoff.
Watch Toluwanisings' brother speak in the X video below:
Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.
Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng