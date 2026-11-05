Olayemi Abdulazeez, elder brother of late singer Toluwanisings, addressed rumours that their father was absent from their lives

Abdulazeez spoke about their father's involvement during Toluwanisings' wedding, including what he contributed to the bride price

The clarification comes days after a burial dispute between the singer's family and wife that required police intervention in Oyo State

The elder brother of the late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, has pushed back against claims that their father was an absent figure in the deceased's life.

Olayemi Abdulazeez shared his account during an interview with BBC Yoruba, published on the outlet's website on November 4, 2026, dismissing online rumours that had been circulating since the singer's death.

Nigerian singer Toluwanisings’ brother addresses claims about his father following controversy over the singer's death and burial. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Abdulazeez acknowledged that Toluwanisings lost his mother at a young age and was subsequently raised by maternal relatives in Lagos.

However, he was firm that their father never turned his back on any of his children throughout that period.

"Our father cared for us and did everything within his power for each of us, while we continuously pray for him that we, the children, may do even greater things for him than he did for us," Abdulazeez said.

Father's role at Toluwanisings' wedding

Beyond the broader defence of their father's character, Abdulazeez also spoke specifically about the late singer's wedding, offering details of how their father showed up for that milestone.

According to him, when Toluwanisings decided to get married, he personally reached out to their father and gathered the entire family.

Their father then went ahead to procure all the materials required for the bride price before they transported everything from their location to Lagos for the ceremony.

"When Toluwanisings wanted to get married, he called our father and me and all the family. Our father bought all materials for the bride price, and then we took it from here to Lagos. He did that and even more at the wedding," Abdulazeez stated.

Toluwanisings’ elder brother, Olayemi Abdulazeez, discusses their father’s role in the late singer’s upbringing and wedding. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings' burial dispute and peace agreement

The interview comes against the backdrop of a family conflict that emerged following the singer's death.

A disagreement arose between Toluwanisings' father and his widow over where the late singer should be buried, with both sides holding opposing positions on the matter.

The Oyo State Police Command eventually stepped in to mediate the dispute, and all parties involved signed a peace agreement at the police station, bringing a temporary resolution to the standoff.

Watch Toluwanisings' brother speak in the X video below:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng