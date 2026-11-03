Odion Ighalo Stirs Controversy With His Views on Tithing Amid N900m Earnings
- Odion Ighalo disclosed he has never missed a tithe payment since his first salary of ₦15,000 in 2005
- The former Super Eagles striker revealed he once struggled with paying 10% of his $642,000 monthly earnings in Saudi Arabia
- Ighalo's comments on tithing stirred debate, with the footballer standing firm despite critics questioning giving to pastors
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Former Super Eagles captain Odion Ighalo has stirred conversation online after opening up about his 20-year commitment to paying tithes, revealing that the discipline followed him from a ₦15,000 first salary all the way to a reported $642,000 monthly wage.
In a podcast-style interview, Ighalo shared that his journey with tithing began in 2005 when he received his first professional salary while playing in Las Vegas at the age of 16.
His pastor at the time introduced him to the concept, and he has not wavered since.
From ₦15,000 to $642,000 Monthly
Ighalo admitted that keeping up the habit became mentally taxing once the numbers grew significantly.
When his earnings climbed to $642,000 per month during his time in Saudi Arabia, roughly equivalent to N900 million at current exchange rates, paying 10% was no longer a small act of faith.
"I thought about it for like a month," he said, adding that some of his friends considered him reckless for the decision.
He also addressed a common argument raised against tithing: concerns about what church leaders do with the money. His response was direct.
"You giving it to pastor, it's not my problem," he said. "According to the word of God, whatever that pastor does with it is him and God. He has to explain to God."
Ighalo's bold declaration on faith and challenges
The most striking moment of the interview came when the striker made a bold declaration of personal confidence rooted in his faith.
He said he has not encountered a single challenge in his life that God could not take him through, and he attributed that directly to his consistency with tithing and giving.
"I'm boasting now and I'm saying it with my full chest," he stated. "No challenges in my life can come today that God cannot take me out from."
Rasheedat Ajibade, the Nigerian women's football star who featured in reaction clips alongside the interview, was visibly moved by Ighalo's testimony, lending additional weight to the conversation among Nigerian athletes of faith.
Watch Ighalo's tithing testimony on Instagram:
Odumeje explains why he does not collect, preach about tithes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Odumeje said his ministry is built on demonstrating spiritual power, not financial teachings.
The cleric criticised churches that prioritise money collection over practical miracles and spiritual evidence.
Odumeje addressed whether tithing is wrong and what he believes should govern the practice.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.