Odion Ighalo disclosed he has never missed a tithe payment since his first salary of ₦15,000 in 2005

The former Super Eagles striker revealed he once struggled with paying 10% of his $642,000 monthly earnings in Saudi Arabia

Ighalo's comments on tithing stirred debate, with the footballer standing firm despite critics questioning giving to pastors

Former Super Eagles captain Odion Ighalo has stirred conversation online after opening up about his 20-year commitment to paying tithes, revealing that the discipline followed him from a ₦15,000 first salary all the way to a reported $642,000 monthly wage.

In a podcast-style interview, Ighalo shared that his journey with tithing began in 2005 when he received his first professional salary while playing in Las Vegas at the age of 16.

Fans react as Odion Ighalo weighs in on tithing and his reported N900m earnings. Credit: @odionighalo

Source: Getty Images

His pastor at the time introduced him to the concept, and he has not wavered since.

From ₦15,000 to $642,000 Monthly

Ighalo admitted that keeping up the habit became mentally taxing once the numbers grew significantly.

When his earnings climbed to $642,000 per month during his time in Saudi Arabia, roughly equivalent to N900 million at current exchange rates, paying 10% was no longer a small act of faith.

"I thought about it for like a month," he said, adding that some of his friends considered him reckless for the decision.

He also addressed a common argument raised against tithing: concerns about what church leaders do with the money. His response was direct.

"You giving it to pastor, it's not my problem," he said. "According to the word of God, whatever that pastor does with it is him and God. He has to explain to God."

Ighalo's bold declaration on faith and challenges

The most striking moment of the interview came when the striker made a bold declaration of personal confidence rooted in his faith.

He said he has not encountered a single challenge in his life that God could not take him through, and he attributed that directly to his consistency with tithing and giving.

Odion Ighalo speaks on tithe, sparks fresh conversations among Nigerians. Credit: @odionighalo

Source: Getty Images

"I'm boasting now and I'm saying it with my full chest," he stated. "No challenges in my life can come today that God cannot take me out from."

Rasheedat Ajibade, the Nigerian women's football star who featured in reaction clips alongside the interview, was visibly moved by Ighalo's testimony, lending additional weight to the conversation among Nigerian athletes of faith.

Watch Ighalo's tithing testimony on Instagram:

Odumeje explains why he does not collect, preach about tithes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Odumeje said his ministry is built on demonstrating spiritual power, not financial teachings.

The cleric criticised churches that prioritise money collection over practical miracles and spiritual evidence.

Odumeje addressed whether tithing is wrong and what he believes should govern the practice.

Source: Legit.ng