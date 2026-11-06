OPay and Moniepoint have warned Nigerians about fraudsters targeting beneficiaries of the FG's N50,000 monthly NERSI relief support

The payment providers said beneficiaries do not need to pay processing fees or share their PINs, OTPs and passwords to receive the money

OPay customers can check eligibility through its app, while selected Moniepoint customers can dial 557327# to access their funds

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OPay and Moniepoint have warned Nigerians to be cautious of fraudsters attempting to exploit the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly National Economic Stabilisation and Recovery Initiative (NERSI) relief programme.

The payment providers said scammers could take advantage of public interest in the financial support to trick unsuspecting Nigerians into surrendering their banking details or paying money to access the benefit.

OPay and Moniepoint say you must watch out for fraudsters. Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

In separate notices to customers, the companies stressed that receiving the government support should not involve paying an agent, sharing confidential banking information or clicking suspicious links.

OPay lists five things Nigerians must not do

OPay warned Nigerians that they do not need to pay any fees or disclose sensitive banking information to access the NERSI relief.

The company specifically cautioned customers against sharing their:

Bank or wallet PIN.

One-time password (OTP).

Account passwords.

Other confidential banking details.

Money as processing or registration fees.

It also advised customers not to click unverified links claiming to offer access to the N50,000 support.

OPay said eligible customers would receive a pop-up notification on their app homepage, which they can open to follow the next steps.

Customers can also check their eligibility by dialling *955*20#.

The company clarified that it does not determine eligibility and that customers who cannot see the NERSI feature on their app are not eligible for the current selection.

It advised customers who need assistance to contact NERSI on 0700-022-2222.

Moniepoint warns against fake payment messages

Moniepoint also confirmed that SMS notifications sent to selected beneficiaries about the NERSI payment are genuine.

The company said selected customers could dial *5573*27# to claim their N50,000 support.

However, it warned that it would never request customers' PINs, OTPs or processing fees to release the funds.

Moniepoint added that beneficiaries would not incur hidden fees or SMS charges when accessing the support.

Don't pay anyone to get your N50,000, OPay, Moniepoint warn Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How Nigerians can protect themselves

The warnings come amid concerns that fraudsters could impersonate government officials, payment providers or programme agents to deceive people hoping to receive the N50,000 support.

Nigerians should therefore:

Use only official payment provider applications and verified USSD codes. Never disclose their PIN, OTP or password to anyone. Ignore requests to pay registration, activation or processing fees. Avoid clicking links sent by unknown individuals claiming to offer NERSI registration. Contact the official helpline when you receive suspicious messages or need clarification.

5 digital banks FG will use to pay Nigerians N50k cash support monthly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has named five approved digital financial service providers responsible for delivering its N50,000 monthly cash relief to vulnerable Nigerians.

The government said it was working with licensed digital financial service providers to ensure that beneficiaries receive their funds securely.

The support is distributed through approved payment partners, including OPay, Moniepoint, ALAT by Wema Bank, MoMo PSB and NairaGram.

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Source: Legit.ng