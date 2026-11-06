MultiChoice replaced Africa Magic Family after 12 years, introducing Africa Magic+ as part of a wider DStv channel shake-up

Africa Magic+ has moved to South Africa’s R99 DStv Starter package, but Nigerian pricing and availability remain unconfirmed

The changes reflect MultiChoice’s push for affordable entertainment as pay-TV faces growing competition from streaming platforms

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice and M-Net have discontinued Africa Magic Family after 12 years, replacing the popular entertainment channel with Africa Magic+ as part of a wider restructuring of DStv's television offerings.

The change took effect on November 5, 2026, marking the end of a channel known for broadcasting family-friendly Nollywood movies, Nigerian drama series and other African entertainment programmes.

MultiChoice drops Africa Magic Family and unveils a replacement after 12 years. Credit: MultiChoice

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The replacement also comes with a shift towards more affordable subscription packages, potentially allowing more households to access the channel's programming.

Veteran broadcast journalist Thinus Ferreira reported that the decision forms part of ongoing changes involving Canal+, MultiChoice and M-Net following a broader review of DStv's channel offerings, MyBroadband reported.

Africa Magic Family gets new identity

Africa Magic Family, packaged by M-Net, built its audience largely around Nigerian viewers seeking locally produced entertainment suitable for family viewing.

Its replacement, Africa Magic+, signals a change in branding and distribution strategy as MultiChoice seeks to strengthen its appeal among price-sensitive subscribers.

According to Ferreira, the broadcaster has moved Africa Magic+ to the newly introduced DStv Starter package, which costs R99 monthly in South Africa.

The development could expand access to African entertainment among subscribers who previously relied on more expensive bouquets.

However, the report did not establish whether the same pricing and package arrangements would apply to Nigerian subscribers.

MultiChoice introduces cheaper DStv entertainment packages

The latest development follows a similar restructuring in South Africa, where MultiChoice replaced Mzansi Wethu with Wethu+ in September 2026.

The broadcaster introduced Wethu+ alongside a major overhaul of its subscription packages, combining entertainment previously spread across several channels.

Wethu+, available on DStv Channel 163, brings together programming associated with Mzansi Wethu, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Magic Music.

MultiChoice said the channel offers local movies, drama series, telenovelas, children's programmes, educational content and live football.

The company described the initiative as an effort to provide a broader entertainment experience within a single channel.

DStv adds football and family programmes

Beyond movies and television dramas, Wethu+ also features live Premier Soccer League matches, giving subscribers access to two fixtures every weekend during the football season.

Its prime-time schedule includes popular South African productions such as Shaka iLembe, Homecoming, My Brother's Keeper and The River.

Educational programming also features prominently, with Woza Matrics providing examination preparation and revision support for learners.

The broadcaster said the combination of entertainment, education and sports was designed to appeal to different members of the household.

What changes mean for Nigerian subscribers

For Nigerian DStv customers, the replacement of Africa Magic Family represents another significant adjustment to the broadcaster's familiar channel lineup.

Although Africa Magic+ retains the broader Africa Magic identity, the rebranding raises questions about programme continuity, channel availability and subscription costs.

MultiChoice drops popular Nollywood channel after 12 years, unveils a replacement. Credit: MultiChoice

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The changes also highlight MultiChoice's efforts to reorganise its entertainment portfolio as competition for viewers intensifies across traditional pay-TV and streaming platforms.

While the cheaper Starter package has been introduced in South Africa, Nigerian subscribers will need country-specific confirmation of Africa Magic+'s bouquet placement and pricing.

For now, the development marks the end of Africa Magic Family's 12-year run under its familiar name.

DStv unveils new sports packages subscription prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers in Nigeria struggling with rising household expenses may be interested in a new subscription arrangement introduced by MultiChoice in South Africa, offering customers more flexibility in paying for sports and entertainment.

The broadcaster has restructured its South African packages, introducing a dedicated sports subscription and a bill-splitting feature that allows customers to share monthly subscription costs.

Source: Legit.ng