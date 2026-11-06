Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has threatened legal action against bloggers, influencers, and social media users

Her lawyer, Tope Salami, issued a cease-and-desist notice on November 5, demanding that the circulation of unverified claims about the actress should stop

The legal notice also directed individuals to remove existing posts and warned that digital materials could be used for possible court proceedings

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has sent a strong warning to bloggers and social media users over publications she considers false and damaging to her reputation.

The actress is threatening legal action against individuals allegedly spreading misleading and defamatory statements about her across social media platforms.

Toyin Abraham vows to sue anyone who writes defamatory stories about her. Photos: @toyinabraham/IG.

Source: Instagram

Abraham made her position known on Thursday, November 5, when she shared a cease-and-desist notice issued by her lawyer, Tope Salami of Whitestone Solicitors and Consultancy, on her X account.

The notice, dated November 5, 2026, was addressed to the general public, particularly bloggers, content creators, influencers and social media users.

Toyin Abraham's lawyer issues cease-and-desist notice

In the legal document, Salami alleged that certain individuals had been circulating untrue and unsubstantiated claims about his client.

He warned that such publications could damage the movie star's professional image, personal integrity, and goodwill.

The lawyer consequently urged members of the public to stop publishing, reposting or circulating allegedly false and defamatory content about the actress.

He also demanded the removal of existing posts, videos, comments and other materials containing the disputed claims.

Toyin Abraham's lawyer warns bloggers of possible court action

The notice further cautioned against creating or promoting fabricated allegations and content intended to ridicule, harass or damage Abraham's reputation.

Salami warned that anyone who continued to circulate defamatory statements after receiving the notice could face legal proceedings.

He added that relevant social media posts, videos, comments and other digital materials could be preserved as evidence for possible legal action.

Read the cease and desist notice here as posted on X here:

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's lawsuit notice

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MrOdunfa stated:

"The “known persons” has a name since they’re known. You should not be scared to go after them, you don’t even need to publicize it. If you’re sure about the “know persons” sponsoring your character assassination, go after them…be bold."

@JagzLife47 shared:

"As a blogger yeah , if I see news online ! How and where am I supposed to verify if it’s true or not ? Call you up ? cos I’m confused ! A cease and desist letter should have a name or names of individuals you’re serving cos what’s ‘ known persons ‘ ???"

Toyin Abraham's lawyer says that certain individuals have been circulating untrue and unsubstantiated claims about his client. Photo: @toyinabraham/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie.

The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng