Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham arrived at the FilmOne Exhibition Showcase with several live goats as a promotional stunt for her upcoming film Bestie

The unusual appearance came on the same night rival actress Funke Akindele showed up with a group of celebrities to promote her own December release

The stunt divided opinion online, with some fans questioning the strategy while others saw it as a bold GOAT-status statement

Toyin Abraham turned heads at the FilmOne Exhibition Showcase on Thursday, October 29, 2026, when she walked in with approximately four live goats in tow, making one of the most unconventional promotional entrances Nollywood has seen in recent memory.

The actress and filmmaker brought the animals to the event as a stunt ahead of her upcoming film Bestie, which is billed for cinema release on December 16, 2026.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham draws attention as she arrives at a movie exhibition with live goats to promote Bestie. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The click showed how handlers led the goats through the red-carpet area and into the event space, where the animals roamed freely among the seats while Toyin Abraham and members of her crew looked on.

Attendees and organisers took to their cameras almost immediately, and footage of the scene spread quickly on X.

Toyin Abraham vs Funke Akindele: A competitive December at the Box Office

The timing of the appearance added an extra layer of intrigue.

Funke Akindele was also at the same FilmOne event, backed by a crowd of celebrities promoting her own December film, The Four: No One Fights Alone, which hits cinemas five days before Bestie.

The side-by-side showcases put both films directly in conversation and have sharpened anticipation around what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested December box-office season.

Watch Toyin Abraham arrive at movie exhibition with live goats in the X video below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's goat stunt

Online responses were split.

Some viewers found the stunt creative in a tongue-in-cheek way, reading the goats as a nod to Toyin Abraham's claim to "GOAT" status in the industry.

Others were less convinced, questioning whether anyone close to the actress had pushed back on the idea before it went ahead.

Several posts also drew comparisons to Funke Akindele's star-studded appearance.

Here is what fans had to say:

@Friskie_toh_riskie wrote:

"This creativity isn't it at all"

@DynamicTiwalade commented:

"She Dey follow reminisce lyrics wella. Fun won pressure"

@Arys asked:

"No one in the team could tell her the truth?"

@Thepentane_ wrote:

"She's whoever she thinks she is."

@_tobyblush reacted:

"This woman won't kill me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Real_vikkie shared:

"Aunti na case 🤣🤣🤣but I love her like that"

@Olarinre9 added:

"Ah, get your defending armor ready 🤣😂"

Toyin Abraham brings live goats to the FilmOne Exhibition Showcase as fans question her Bestie movie promotion. Photo: toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng