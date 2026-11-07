Nigerian businessman E-Money marked 19 years of marriage to his wife, Juliet Okonkwo, with a warm tribute on Instagram

E-Money described Juliet as his queen, best friend, and partner for life in the anniversary post

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with prayers and congratulations for the couple

Nigerian businessman E-Money has taken to social media to celebrate a major milestone with his wife, Juliet Okonkwo, as the couple marked 19 years of marriage on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The entrepreneur shared an emotional tribute to his wife, describing the nearly two decades they have spent together as filled with love, laughter and beautiful memories.

E-Money pens heartfelt message to his wife as they mark 19th anniversary. Credit: iamemoney

Source: Instagram

In his post, E-Money credited faith and God's grace for the longevity of their union, writing:

"Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary to us! To my beautiful wife, Juliet, my Queen, my best friend, and my partner for life, thank you for 19 amazing years of love, laughter, and beautiful memories."

E-Money's message to wife Juliet

The businessman was unapologetically affectionate in the tribute, making clear that his feelings for Juliet have not dimmed over the years. He wrote that if given the chance to do it all over again, his choice would not change.

"If I had to choose again, I would still choose YOU a million times over! 19 years down, forever to go! May God continue to bless our beautiful union," he added.

The Instagram post quickly drew attention online, with fans pouring into the comments to celebrate the couple and offer prayers for their continued happiness.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that E-Money's reaction as singer Burna Boy arrived at socialite Jowizaza's party went viral online.

E-Money celebrated nearly two decades with Juliet and praised the faith behind their lasting union. Credit: iamemoney

Source: Instagram

E-Money's post celebrating his wedding anniversary is below:

Fans celebrate E-Money and wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nne_maranma2 wrote:

"Wow..happy anniversary omalicha na odowgu!!! More blessings to you union ndi oma!!"

@xmando3685 commented:

"God Made them❤️❤️❤️"

@gentlematics shared:

"May God continue to bless your union with everlasting love, peace, understanding, and unwavering commitment. As you celebrate 19 beautiful years of togetherness,"

@officialk9 said:

"70th years Anniversary in Jesus name @iam_emoney1 ❤️❤️❤️.. love lives here"

@dladyherself reacted:

"Congratulations.🎉. Marital bliss in Jesus name, Amen"

@burnamouthcfr_ wrote:

"May your Joy shine for life. He that finds a wife findeth a good thing. I pray that good things will not seize in your home Amen. And I hop to have a good wife when it's my turn to marry Amen. Dalu Odogwu na Lolo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

E-Money gifts Peller and Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that E-Money gave Peller a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla and also handed Carter Efe £5,000 to repair his damaged car.

This happened after both streamers visited his residence to apologise following a viral video where they were seen smashing each other’s car windscreens with stones.

E-Money expressed displeasure over their actions but still supported them, calling for another car to be given to Peller while also giving Carter Efe money.

Source: Legit.ng