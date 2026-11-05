The Kogi Central Progressive Elites condemned the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement's call for EFCC to investigate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her cash empowerment programme

Group president Abdullahi Omeiza said the push for an investigation was driven by political calculations rather than any genuine commitment to accountability

The group challenged the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement to submit concrete evidence to the appropriate authorities instead of relying on public declarations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Lokoja, Kogi State - The Kogi Central Progressive Elites have pushed back against calls by the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso Movement for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan over a cash empowerment programme she organised, saying the demand is politically motivated.

As reported by Daily Trust, the group's president, Abdullahi Omeiza, said in a statement on Wednesday, November 4, that the agitation was less about accountability and more about curbing the senator's growing political influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kogi Central elites defend Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing the EFCC petition against her as politically motivated. Photo credit: @natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

The Punch quotes Omeiza as saying:

"We are concerned about the growing tendency among some political actors to deploy anti-corruption institutions and rhetoric as instruments of partisan warfare.

"Accountability is important, but it must be pursued through facts, evidence and established legal procedures, not through sensational political narratives designed to damage the reputation of an elected public official."

Group defends Natasha over constituency financial aid

Addressing claims that the senator's programme amounted to open vote-buying, the group argued that financial assistance to constituents does not automatically constitute electoral inducement. Omeiza said the objectives, circumstances and legal context of any such initiative must first be examined before conclusions are drawn.

"The mere distribution of financial assistance to constituents does not, in itself, establish an offence of vote-buying. If anyone alleges a violation, the appropriate thing is to present credible evidence and allow the relevant authorities to determine the matter in accordance with the law," he said.

On the EFCC and due process

While acknowledging that public officials must be held accountable, the group warned against using anti-corruption agencies as tools for political intimidation.

"Allegations are not convictions, petitions are not proof of wrongdoing, and public accusations cannot substitute for due process. The EFCC must be allowed to discharge its statutory responsibilities independently, without being subjected to political pressure or media-driven prejudgement," Omeiza said.

Abdullahi Omeiza challenges the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso Movement to present evidence against Natasha, saying Kogi Central voters should decide her political future in 2027. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He challenged the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement to submit any credible evidence to the relevant authorities rather than issuing public declarations.

On the movement's reported plans to oppose the senator's return to the National Assembly in 2027, Omeiza said political organisations had every right to campaign for preferred candidates, but that the final decision belonged to voters in Kogi Central.

"If anyone believes Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan does not deserve another mandate, the appropriate response is to present a better alternative and allow the people to decide at the polls," he said.

Omeiza concluded by calling on the senator's supporters to remain calm and focused on issues affecting development in the senatorial district, while urging all political actors to pursue issue-based engagement rather than personality-driven attacks.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha renews push for Ajaokuta's development

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Natasha formally launched her 2027 re-election bid, travelling through multiple communities in Kogi Central Senatorial District to meet constituents ahead of the February 6, 2027 senatorial election.

The senator used the campaign kickoff to renew her pledge to pursue concrete legislative gains for the district, with a particular focus on Ajaokuta, where she promised to advocate for infrastructure investment and expanded economic opportunities for residents.

Source: Legit.ng