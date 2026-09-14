Toyin Abraham revealed Pete Edochie as part of the cast of her upcoming film, Bestie, on Monday, September 14, 2026

The Nollywood legend will play the role of Papa Ngozi in the much-anticipated production

Bestie is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on December 16, 2026, stirring reactions from fans

Toyin Abraham has set the internet ablaze with the first major cast reveal for her upcoming film, Bestie, and she went straight for Nollywood royalty.

The actress and filmmaker confirmed on Monday, September 14, 2026, that legendary actor Pete Edochie will appear in the movie, playing the character Papa Ngozi. She shared the announcement on Instagram alongside a post co-authored with Edochie's handle, describing him as "a legend GOAT in the building."

Toyin Abraham shares fun video announcing Pete Edochie as a cast member in her upcoming film Bestie. Credit: toyinabraham/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie, widely considered one of Nollywood's founding pillars, needs little introduction. His career spans decades of iconic roles that have cemented his status as a cornerstone of African cinema. His addition to the Bestie cast is being read by fans as a signal that Abraham is pulling out all the stops for this project.

Bestie Hits Cinemas December 16

The film is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on December 16, 2026, positioning it squarely in the competitive festive season box office window. Abraham has built a reputation for delivering commercially successful productions, and Bestie appears set to follow that trajectory.

The announcement racked up thousands of reactions within hours of going live, pointing to the level of anticipation surrounding the project.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie caused a buzz on social media after he made a bold declaration about his status in Nollywood.

Fans anticipate as Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in upcoming film Bestie. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The video Toyin Abraham shared as she unveiled Pete Edochie as a cast member of her new movie Bestie is below:

Reactions to Toyin Abraham's cast

The response from fans was swift and enthusiastic. Here is what some had to say on Facebook:

**Abdul Malik** wrote:

"This is going to be fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I never expected this"

**Bukola Adeyeye** commented:

"Hmmmm this is huge already. Bestie Jesu with wisdom. I can't love you less. Keep winning my 👩"

**Etti Haleemaht Aramide** shared:

"I know he will be there when I saw her with him in an event like that chai my woman is always giving me joy 🥹♥️"

**officialbukky_majek** simply wrote:

"😁😁😁😁😁 Let's go"

Toyin Abraham accused of copying Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that December is shaping up to be a battleground for Nollywood, and the conversation around it started well before any trailer dropped.

Fans erupted online on Friday, September 4, 2026, after Toyin Abraham announced the release date for her upcoming film, with supporters of her colleague, Funke Akindele, quickly accusing her of lifting the concept from Akindele's 2025 movie project.

The accusations came thick and fast across social media. One user claimed that "Toyin Abraham is such a copycat, and I know she did it intentionally so that she can be dragged. I hope people don't fall for it; such an irritant."

Source: Legit.ng