President Bola Tinubu and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara shared a dramatic public moment at an APC event in Rivers State

The encounter took place at the APC 2027 presidential campaign rally held on Saturday, November 7

Tinubu stood up from his seat to embrace Fubara in a moment that drew widespread attention at the rally

President Bola Tinubu stood up from his seat and pulled Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara into a hug at the All Progressives Congress 2027 presidential campaign event held in Rivers State on Saturday, November 7.

The moment drew immediate attention from those present at the rally, given the well-documented political tensions that have surrounded the relationship between Tinubu and Fubara over recent months.

President Bola Tinubu hugs Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers Photo Credit: @stanleynkwocha

Source: Twitter

Tinubu and Fubara at the APC rally

The public embrace marked a striking scene at what was a significant political gathering in Rivers State. Tinubu rose from where he was seated to meet Fubara, making the gesture a conspicuous and deliberate one rather than a casual exchange on the sidelines of the event.

Rivers State has been a focal point of intense political friction, with Fubara's governorship playing out against a backdrop of legal battles, legislative disputes, and shifting alliances within the state. The governor's presence at an APC presidential campaign event alongside Tinubu was itself a notable development given the turbulence that has defined Rivers State politics in recent times.

APC's 2027 campaign in Rivers

The November 7 rally formed part of the APC's early mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Rivers State, as one of Nigeria's most politically and economically significant states, represents a key battleground for any party seeking a strong southern foothold going into the next electoral cycle.

Tinubu's decision to visibly embrace Fubara in front of the crowd at the campaign event sent a clear signal about the political dynamics between the presidency and the Rivers State government at this stage of preparations for 2027.

Below are some of their comments:

SYM wrote:

"Tinubu seems sure he's on track, from the crowds he gets, and he's extending influence by winning over governors and paramount rulers. We've seen that with Pastor Umo Eno in Akwa Ibom, and now with the governor in Rivers State. He'll be shocked properly in due time."

Velaboss commented:

"Wow. He's only like that because his hands are not clean. Why start a fight you can't win. Its why I'll forever love Seyi Makinde, for sure he can't win the presidential election, but he'll retain power in his state and lay a platform for his future contest. Sorry for Fubara."

Aguwa ugochukwu alleged:

"Tinubu will give him Greek promises just like the one he gave he'll rufai before election."

Sydney tweeted:

"They need Rivers, he has been made a huge offer he can resist, maybe he was threatened his dirty linens will be exposed publicly if he refuse the offer."

See the video of the moment on X here:

Wike speaks on Fubara's fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed questions about Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political prospects after leaving office.

Wike argued that Fubara's age means his opportunities in politics are far from exhausted.

The minister suggested that not holding a ministerial title now does not close the door on future appointments.

Source: Legit.ng