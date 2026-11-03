The police have intervened in the disagreement between late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ wife, father, and associates over his burial arrangements

The parties signed a peace undertaking at the police headquarters in Ibadan, agreeing to stop public exchanges about the dispute

The intervention followed weeks of controversy over where the singer should be buried and allegations surrounding the hospitals

The Oyo State Police Command has stepped into the burial dispute involving the family and associates of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, as tensions over his final resting place continue to draw attention.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday, November 3, the parties signed a peace undertaking on Tuesday at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, following an intervention by the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga.

Toluwanisings’ family signed a peace deal at the Oyo State police command. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG/@OyoPoliceNG/X

Source: Instagram

Those involved included the singer’s wife, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, his father, Muniru Olayemi, and some of his friends and associates.

Police give Toluwanisings’ family, wife conditions

In a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, the police said they intervened after receiving information about the disagreement on October 28.

The dispute reportedly centred on where the late singer should be buried.

His father had proposed that he be laid to rest at the house he built or beside his late mother in Osun State, while his wife was reportedly opposed to burying him at their home.

Under the peace agreement, the parties agreed to maintain good behaviour and avoid public exchanges, interviews and discussions capable of worsening the disagreement.

They also undertook to stop circulating allegations and publications about the matter on social media, blogs, radio and other platforms.

The commissioner warned that anyone found violating the law would be arrested and prosecuted.

Controversy followed Toluwanising's death

Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

His death generated controversy following claims by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, that the singer was taken to seven or eight hospitals while seeking emergency medical attention.

Read the Oyo State police command's statement here:

Reactions trail Toluwanisings' peace accord

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Rotleo3819 stated:

"This is very good and commendable. Any stupid blogger going around with nonsense interviews or reports should be arrested and jailed with no fine. May Toluwanisings continue to rest in peace and may comfort of God be with his family"

@Trudychichi11 noted:

"At least everyone has agreed to keep the peace. The deceased deserves dignity, not public drama"

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, after slumping in his house. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng