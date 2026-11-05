Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of late Access Bank founder Herbert Wigwe, has married investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu

The 28-year-old bride was seen beaming with smiles and dancing in traditional attire as she made her entrance at the ceremony

Wilson, who is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu, was reportedly a close friend of Tochi's late brother, Chizi Wigwe

A new chapter has begun for the family of late Access Bank chief executive Herbert Wigwe as his daughter, Otutochi “Tochi” Wigwe, has walked down the aisle.

The 28-year-old tied the knot with her partner, Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu, in a traditional wedding ceremony that has attracted attention online.

Herbert Wigwe’s daughter tied the knot traditionally with husband Wilson Aikohomu. Photos: @sabiradio/IG.

Source: Instagram

A video from the event, which circulated on Thursday, November 5, showed the bride looking radiant in traditional attire as she made her entrance.

With a bright smile on her face, Tochi danced joyfully, giving guests a glimpse of the celebration.

Another clip captured an affectionate moment between the newlyweds as they shared a kiss while guests watched.

Who is Tochi's husband, Wilson Aikhomu?

Wilson is a Lagos-based investment executive who serves as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty.

He is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu and nephew of the late Admiral Augustus Akhabue Aikhomu.

Interestingly, Wilson was also a close friend of Tochi's younger brother, Chizi Wigwe, who died alongside their parents in a tragic helicopter crash.

The bride is the eldest surviving daughter of Herbert and Chizoba Wigwe and serves as a director of the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation.

Her parents and brother died in a helicopter crash in California on February 9, 2024.

The tragedy claimed the lives of the prominent banker, his wife, and their son, leaving their family and loved ones devastated.

Watch the X video of Herbert Wigwe's daughter's traditional wedding here:

Reactions trail Herbert Wigwe's daughter's wedding

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ALAUJU stated:

"Hope this one no dey come open office for her head?"

@Anie_Mayx shared:

"Awww she’s so fine!"

@uwaISagnes noted:

"She married an Esan man Congratulations"

@PresidentIkemba wrote:

"Late Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu will be smiling wherever he is right now."

Tochi Wigwe lost his parents and brother in a helicopter crash. Photos: @herbertwigwe/IG.

Source: UGC

Herbert Wigwe: List of Governors on Aso Ebi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, the former group managing director and chief executive officer of Access Bank Holdings, who died on February 9, 2024, was taken to his final home on Saturday, March 9, as his funeral service was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Numerous tributes have been paid to the late billionaire, with political figures and business community members recounting their remarkable experiences with the departed business mogul.

Source: Legit.ng