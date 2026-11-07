Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has published the official fees for passport applications submitted online and in person

Applicants whose passports are lost or damaged face additional penalty fees on top of the standard passport cost

Processing times for passport vary significantly depending on whether the application is made locally or from overseas

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has released the official fee schedule for passport applications.

The authority outlines what applicants can expect to pay depending on how and where they submit their request.

Singapore passport cost: How much applicants will pay for document. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How much is Singapore passport?

Singaporeans who apply online will pay S$70, while those who choose to submit their application in person at the ICA Services Centre or at a Singapore Overseas Mission will be charged S$80. The higher counter fee reflects the additional administrative cost of processing applications face-to-face.

Applicants replacing a lost or damaged passport face additional costs beyond the standard application fee. The ICA charges a non-refundable penalty of S$50 for a first replacement, rising to S$100 for any subsequent replacement.

These penalty fees are charged on top of whichever standard passport fee applies at the time of submission.

How long Singapore passport processing takes

Processing times differ based on where the applicant is located. For those applying from within Singapore, the ICA typically processes applications within one to two weeks of receiving them.

However, that window can extend to up to four weeks if a submitted photograph fails to meet the authority's requirements or if the application includes a change to the applicant's principal name or surname. Applicants are notified of the outcome by post or email.

For Singaporeans applying from abroad, the turnaround is considerably longer. The ICA states that overseas applications take around four to six weeks to process, provided all required documents have been submitted in full. As with local applications, photographs that do not meet specifications will cause further delays. Overseas applicants receive their outcome notification by email only.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng