Omotola Ekeinde Reacts to Veekee James’ Daughter’s Photos, Jokes About AI, People React
- Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde dropped a comment on Veekee James' baby girl's 6-month birthday photos
- Omotola compared the newborn's striking looks to AI-generated images and babies featured in popular adverts
- The actress also praised baby Eliana's smile, jokingly asking why the little girl has no endorsements yet
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Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has weighed in on the conversation surrounding fashion designer Veekee James' baby girl, and her comment quickly caught attention online.
Veekee James had shared fresh photos of her daughter, Eliana, to celebrate the little one's 6-month birthday, and the images drew widespread admiration from fans and celebrities alike.
Omotola was among those who could not hold back their reaction.
Omotola gushes over baby Eliana
The mother of four dropped a comment that blended genuine admiration with a dose of her signature humour.
She described Eliana's appearance as almost surreal, likening the baby's flawless looks to something artificially generated rather than real.
Omotola also drew a comparison to the cherubic babies typically featured in well-known baby product advertisements, suggesting Eliana fits right into that picture-perfect mould.
Beyond the jokes, the actress was clearly taken by the baby's charm, specifically calling out her smile as the standout feature.
In her words: "Where are her endorsements? She looks like AI or all those babies they use for Pears, etc. Her smile is so magnetic."
The comment from Omotola reflects just how much buzz Eliana has generated since Veekee James began sharing glimpses of her publicly.
The 6-month milestone photos appear to have brought even more eyes to the little girl, with the veteran actress's reaction adding a layer of celebrity excitement to the moment.
Pictures of Veekee James' daughter:
See the comment Omotola Ekeinde made below:
Omotola Ekeinde shares loved-up picture
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.
They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.
After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.