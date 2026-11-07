Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde dropped a comment on Veekee James' baby girl's 6-month birthday photos

Omotola compared the newborn's striking looks to AI-generated images and babies featured in popular adverts

The actress also praised baby Eliana's smile, jokingly asking why the little girl has no endorsements yet

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has weighed in on the conversation surrounding fashion designer Veekee James' baby girl, and her comment quickly caught attention online.

Veekee James had shared fresh photos of her daughter, Eliana, to celebrate the little one's 6-month birthday, and the images drew widespread admiration from fans and celebrities alike.

Omotola speaks out after Veekee James shares adorable pictures of her newborn daughter. Credit: @omosexy, @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Omotola was among those who could not hold back their reaction.

Omotola gushes over baby Eliana

The mother of four dropped a comment that blended genuine admiration with a dose of her signature humour.

She described Eliana's appearance as almost surreal, likening the baby's flawless looks to something artificially generated rather than real.

Omotola also drew a comparison to the cherubic babies typically featured in well-known baby product advertisements, suggesting Eliana fits right into that picture-perfect mould.

Beyond the jokes, the actress was clearly taken by the baby's charm, specifically calling out her smile as the standout feature.

In her words: "Where are her endorsements? She looks like AI or all those babies they use for Pears, etc. Her smile is so magnetic."

Omotola reacts to Veekee James’s daughter’s photos, fans notice her comment. Credit: @omosexy

Source: Instagram

The comment from Omotola reflects just how much buzz Eliana has generated since Veekee James began sharing glimpses of her publicly.

The 6-month milestone photos appear to have brought even more eyes to the little girl, with the veteran actress's reaction adding a layer of celebrity excitement to the moment.

Pictures of Veekee James' daughter:

See the comment Omotola Ekeinde made below:

Omotola Ekeinde shares loved-up picture

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.

Source: Legit.ng