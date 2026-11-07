Argentina has opened a two-year temporary residence route for citizens of 12 specific countries under a regional arrangement

The permit grants holders the right to live in Argentina, travel in and out freely, and apply for renewal once it expires

Eligibility is tied strictly to nationality, with applicants required to be citizens of MERCOSUR member or associated states

Argentina has made it possible for citizens of 12 countries to obtain a temporary residence permit that allows them to live in the country for up to two years.

The residence route is available through the Southern Common Market, known as MERCOSUR, which Argentina is a part of. Eligible applicants must hold citizenship of a MERCOSUR member or associated country to qualify under this arrangement.

Argentina publishes full list of 11 countries eligible for its 2-year temporary residency. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/THOMAS COEX/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's temporary residence permit

According to the Argentine government, the following nationalities are covered under this residence route:

1. Uruguay

2. Brazil

3. Paraguay

4. Bolivia

5. Chile

6. Peru

7. Ecuador

8. Colombia

9. Venezuela

10. Guyana

11. Suriname

What the residence permit offers applicants

Citizens from the listed countries who successfully apply can live in Argentina for a full two years from the date their permit is granted. The arrangement also allows holders to exit and re-enter the country as many times as they wish while the permit remains valid, making it a flexible option for those who travel frequently or maintain ties in their home country.

Once the two-year period ends, the permit is not necessarily a dead end. Holders are eligible to apply for a renewal, giving them a potential pathway to extend their stay in Argentina beyond the initial term.

The key qualifying condition for this route is nationality. Applicants must be citizens of one of the 12 MERCOSUR member or associated states listed above. No other basis for eligibility applies under this particular residence arrangement.

Argentina explains how to obtain student visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Argentina introduced two student visa categories for foreigners, depending on whether their study programmes last more or less than 365 days.

Both visa types require applicants to submit their applications through an Argentine consular office in their country of residence or origin.

Source: Legit.ng