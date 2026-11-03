Actress Regina Daniels has returned to social media after keeping a low profile since celebrating her birthday

Her return comes shortly after estranged husband Ned Nwoko warned bloggers and social media users against publishing fabricated stories about her

Regina shared a video of herself enjoying a swim, accompanying it with a short message about the importance of water

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has returned to social media after keeping a low profile, days after her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, issued a warning to bloggers and other online users over publications about her.

The actress made her return with a video of herself enjoying a swim in a pool, giving her followers a glimpse of her latest activity.

Regina Daniels speaks for the first time since her birthday. Photos: @regina_daniels/@nednwoko/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Regina accompanied it with a brief caption that read:

“Water is sooooo life.”

Her post came amid renewed attention surrounding her relationship with Nwoko, who recently released a statement addressing online reports about the actress.

Ned Nwoko warns bloggers over Regina Daniels

In the statement shared online, Nwoko appealed to Regina's fans, friends, bloggers and social media commentators to give her space to heal.

He argued that the online harassment directed at the actress was making her recovery more difficult and urged people to show empathy.

The senator also criticised individuals allegedly circulating fabricated stories about Regina, including false death announcements and misleading health reports.

According to him, such publications were not harmless online activity because the actress could see them and find them distressing.

Nwoko further disclosed that his team was documenting the publications and warned that those responsible could face legal consequences.

Read Regina Daniels' Instagram post here:

Reactions trail Regina Daniel's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@reginal_daniels_daughter stated:

"I'm glad u are back and healed,I love u fav Regina Daniels , our group chat for Regina Daniels is still on my people"

@aimee_exclusive_lightings shared:

"Am sticking to the rules and regulations. Love and healing. No be me go offend epa"

@ifeanyichukwu_angel wrote:

"Nne take care of yourself inugo? I no wan talk pass like this before papa lolo go come move me. I love you. I’ll scroll now"

Ned Nwoko warned bloggers against false reports about Regina Daniels. Photo: @regina_daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng