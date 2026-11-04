Blessing CEO unfollowed her boyfriend IVD and wiped his photos from her Instagram shortly after a dramatic public exchange online

The relationship influencer had earlier broken down in tears in an emotional video, saying she felt broken and mentally exhausted

IVD posted a written apology referencing five years of personal struggle, drawing widespread attention to the couple's turbulent situation

Blessing CEO has taken a pointed step back from her relationship with IVD, unfollowing him on Instagram and removing every photo of him from her page, a move that has not gone unnoticed.

The development follows an emotionally charged 48 hours for the couple online. On 3 November 2026, the relationship influencer, whose full name is Nkiru Blessing Okoro, appeared in a tearful video filmed from inside a parked car.

Blessing CEO takes action against IVD as their online drama takes another turn

Source: Instagram

She told viewers she had retreated to the car so her mother would not see her in that condition, describing herself as broken, mentally drained and swallowed by darkness.

She could barely hold the camera's gaze as she spoke.

IVD's written apology

Roughly an hour after the footage spread across social media, her boyfriend IVD published a written statement on his own Instagram page, addressing family, friends and business associates.

"To my Family Friends and Business Partners, It's been 5 Years Of Endless Battle Also Trying to Retract All My Mistakes, I pray for Gods mercy and Forgiveness, in anyway I have Hurt Anyone I pray for Forgiveness, am only Human, Am not a perfect person, I have prayed for Gods Forgiveness and for Him to Show Me Mercy. Like the Lord Said There is time for Everything Time To Reflect Time To Focus," he wrote.

He signed off by describing himself as a man who had received God's mercy.

## Blessing CEO's Response

Rather than respond with words, Blessing CEO's answer appeared to come through action.

She quietly unfollowed IVD and cleared his images from her Instagram profile, a gesture her followers were quick to pick up on.

The sequence of events drew significant attention, with many noting how rapidly the two public apologies, first hers, then his, played out within the same afternoon, before her social media purge followed shortly after.

See a screenshot from Blessing CEO's Instagram page:

Blessing CEO deletes IVD's pictures from her Instagram page. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng