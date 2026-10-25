Davido was caught on camera at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding doing something that has set social media on fire

A particular song choice by the DJ put Davido in the spotlight for reasons fans are still discussing

Social media users have been weighing in heavily on what the moment says about Afrobeats' biggest rivalry

A video from Zlatan Ibile's wedding in Lagos has sent social media into a frenzy, and Davido is right at the centre of it all.

The Afrobeats heavyweight attended the ceremony on October 24, 2026, as both a close friend and a groomsman, celebrating as Zlatan wed Davita Lamai.

Davido sings along to Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ as he celebrates with Zlatan Ibile and other guests at the rapper’s wedding. Photo: davido/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

But it was a spontaneous moment caught on camera that quickly became the talking point of the event.

When the DJ spun Wizkid's 2014 street anthem "Ojuelegba," Davido did not miss a beat.

Videos circulating on X and Instagram show him moving energetically to the music, singing along, smiling broadly, and sharing high-fives with guests around him.

There was no hesitation, no self-consciousness, just a man thoroughly enjoying a great song.

Zlatan and his new bride were also dancing to the same track during the festivities, making "Ojuelegba" something of an unofficial soundtrack to the celebration.

Released over a decade ago, the song remains a cornerstone of modern Afrobeats, built around Lagos street culture and possessing the rare quality of uniting a room regardless of age or allegiance.

That unifying power is what made the clip so compelling to viewers.

Davido and Wizkid have spent years at the top of Afrobeats together.

The two artists have shared stages and exchanged moments of mutual recognition over the years.

Their relationship has been marked by periods of public tension and fan-driven rivalry stretching back more than a decade.

Much of the ongoing narrative has been attributed to passionate supporters rather than constant personal conflict between the artists.

Watching Davido lose himself in a Wizkid record, unbothered and beaming, struck many as the clearest sign yet that the beef belongs more to the fans than to the artists themselves.

Watch Davido dance to Wizkid's song at Zlatan's wedding in the X video below:

Fans react to Davido's dance to Wizkid's song

Reactions poured in swiftly across social platforms:

@pamilhereen wrote:

"I shake head for people who think Davido and wizkid are beefing each other"

@BryanvibesNg added:

"Normally OBO no get problem"

@castrolt06 said:

"Una think say davido Dey beef anybody?"

@AlexanderDotdc noted:

"Davido no get wahala with WizKid Na FC dey do anyhow"

@Giwa_Ab put it simply:

"Man gat no business with who sang the song, just enjoying good tunes. as it should be."

@msolid118 perhaps said it best:

"Good music doesn't need permission to enter your body I like the way David is living his life"

Davido dances energetically to Wizkid’s hit song ‘Ojuelegba’ at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s traditional wedding, sparking reactions online. Photo: davido/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davido sprays dollars at Zlatan’s wedding, OGB drops bundles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido sprayed US dollar bills on Zlatan Ibile and his bride, Davita Lamai, at their traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

The singer had hinted at his plans on Instagram Stories days earlier, describing the wedding weekend as a “heavy weekend for my bestie” while sharing images of stacked dollar bills.

Content creator OGB Recent also attracted attention by bringing a vault filled with bundles of naira and dollars to spray on the couple, making the money-spraying moments a major talking point at the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng